LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Huenig delivers FMU's first Conference Carolinas win

FLORENCE, S.C. –Freshmen forward Nick Huenig scored his third goal of the season in the 78th minute helping hand Francis Marion University a 1-0 win over King University (Tenn.) on Saturday at Hartzler Field.
The victory comes in the Patriots’ first-ever Conference Carolinas match and improves FMU overall mark to 1-2-1. The Patriots return to Hartzler Field on Wednesday against local rival Coker University at 7 p.m.
Huenig’s match-winner was a beautiful header served in by junior Javier Bello.
The Patriots played great defense as they held King (1-1-1, 0-1-0) to only four shots over the entire match. Francis Marion totaled 20 shots, with Huenig recording five and sophomore Matias Morales four. FMU also held a commanding 7-1 edge in corner kicks.
Shortly after the goal by Huenig, another chance by the Patriots arose when Morales took a shot from the top of the box that sneaked over the upper right post.
The Patriots were missing some key pieces in this match, giving opportunities for other players to get more minutes on the pitch. Graduate student Gabrielle Cavarero, Morales, sophomore Pablo Gil, and freshmen Jaume Bonet, were among those who saw more minutes in this match.
Junior Alexander Schulze made his first collegiate start for the Patriots, and he ended the match with three saves along with the clean sheet.
“With the resources we had missing in today’s match, I thought we were great and it shows what this team can do even when missing key pieces,” said FMU coach Luis Rincon. “Alexander did a great job getting a clean sheet and we know all of these goalies can come in and get the job done. As for Nick, he has been very impressive considering he is a freshman and is leading the team with three goals.”
WOMEN'S SOCCER
FMU falls to King in Conference Carolina opener
FLORENCE, S.C. – King University scored the lone goal in the 78th minute and went on to claim a 1-0 win over Francis Marion University in the Patriots' first Conference Carolinas match on Saturday afternoon in women's soccer action.
The Patriots (0-3-0, 0-1-0) return to action on Wednesday against nationally ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University at 7 p.m. in Hickory, N.C.
FMU junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets registered six saves, including a spectacular leaping stop in the 76th minute that kept the match scoreless.
Francis Marion senior forward Valentina Restrepo recorded three shots, freshmen midfielder JG Garon had two shots, and freshmen Le'Landra Jarvis, graduate student Dayle McEwen, sophomore Ambrea Hills, and freshmen Linsey Downey all had one apiece as FMU totaled nine shots in the match.
King University also had nine shots, with Maya Houston scoring the lone goal for the Tornado (2-1-0, 1-0-0).
After the score, Downey and Jarvis registered shots-on-target forcing saves by King keeper Erin Foster in the 84th and 88th minutes respectively.
"It was good to get our feet wet in conference play, but we still are not happy with the results,” said FMU coach Chelsea Parker. “Watching film, hitting the weight room and building the chemistry is important in getting ready for our next match against Lenoir-Rhyne.”
VOLLEYBALL
Coker drops pair at Pacer Invitational
AIKEN, S.C. - The Coker University volleyball team dropped both its matches on day two of the Pacer Invitational on Saturday, falling to Lander and Augusta in three-set matches.
The Cobras dropped the first match of the day to Lander by a score of 3-0. The Bearcats took the match with set scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-18.
Chelsey Blume posted a team-best 10 kills in the match, Ashley Carson dished out a team-high 13 assists, and Taylor Parker registered a team-high nine digs.
Coker then fell to Augusta by a score of 3-0. Augusta won the match with set scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-15. Lauren Loveday led the Cobras with eight kills while Rami Mullen and Carson each dished out nine assist. Alex Williams posted a career-high 20 digs in the match, while Parker had 10.
The Cobras are back at home on Tuesday to host UNC Pembroke in non-conference action. First serve is set for 6 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Coker falls to Queens 3-1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University field hockey team dropped its South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tilt to Queens (N.C.) on Sunday by a score of 3-1.
The lone Cobras goal came off the stick of Britt Kabo, her third of the season assisted by Lieke Bruijn off a penalty corner to bring the game to its eventual final score.
Coker totaled 16 shots in the contest, led by six from Kabo.
The Cobras return to action on Sept. 19) at Newberry at 4 p.m.