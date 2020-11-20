LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Infielder Clinard signs with FMU baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of infielder Clay Clinard of Clayton, N.C., during the recent signing period.

He will enroll at FMU next fall.

Clinard (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) is a senior at Clayton High School − the same high school as former Patriot outfielder Cole Hinnant.

In the abbreviated 2020 season, he hit .556 with four runs scored and one driven in. As a junior, he batted .317 with six runs scored and six RBI. In his three seasons on the varsity squad, he has posted a .445 on-base percentage.

He is a two-time All-Conference selection and also earned All-Academic Team honors twice. He was named to the All-Tournament Team at both the 2018 and 2019 Easter Invitational tournaments.

“Clay caught our eye at a recent prospect camp as he had a really good work out,” said Inabinet. “He has good arm strength and excellent range on the infield. He swings the bat well and has shown some power at the plate.”

The 2021 Francis Marion squad will open its season on Feb. 13 at home against Peach Belt Conference foe Georgia College.

Coker ESports team falls in PBC Tournament

HARTSVILLE, S.C.- The Coker University ESports Overwatch team took on second-seeded Florida Southern in the Peach Belt Conference Overwatch Tournament on Thursday, with Florida Southern earning a 2-1 victory.