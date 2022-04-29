LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Jordan helps FMU baseball split with King

FLORENCE, S.C. − All nine starters for Francis Marion University reached base safely in game one of Friday’s doubleheader helping beat King University 14-1, but the Tornado would take game two 8-7 as the Patriots left the bases loaded in the last inning.

In Friday’s opener, Florence-native Robbie Jordan (8-3) got the win for Francis Marion. The freshman right-hander went seven shutout innings, giving up four hits, one walk, and striking out four.

The Patriots were led by graduate student left fielder Tanner Wakefield going 2-for-3 with three runners batted in. Graduate student and designated hitter Darius Nobles went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, and two RBI. Senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez also chipped in for Francis Marion, putting together three hits in four trips to the plate while adding a walk and an RBI.

In game two, sophomore right-hander Halton Hardy (5-3) was tagged with the loss. Senior righty Reece Kleinhelter came out of the bullpen and threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits, with no walks and four strikeouts.

Senior right fielder Will Hardee had two hits in game one and three hits in game two extending his hitting streak to 24 games. In addition to his three hits in game two, Hardee had two doubles, a walk, and two RBI to lead the Patriots. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox added an RBI to his three-hit performance as well.

Nobles also helped out for Francis Marion, putting together one hit in four trips to the plate while adding a home run and two RBI. Junior shortstop Naphis Llanos extended his hitting streak to 17 games as well with two hits in each game.

MEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 4

Emmanuel 3

SUMTER – Sophomore Liam Day twice rallied from 4-1 deficits to earn a straight-sets 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles to supply fifth-seeded and 47th-ranked Francis Marion University a 4-3 upset victory over fourth-seeded and 48th-ranked Emmanuel College (Ga.) on Friday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Tournament.

The Patriots, who earlier in the day defeated Southern Wesleyan University 4-0 in the opening round, up their record to 14-6.

In the men’s quarterfinal win, the match was deadlocked at 3-3 when Day came through with his second win of the season over the conference Player of the Year Thembo Makhanya.

Doubles wins by Day and sophomore Leonel Gonzalez at No. 1 (by a 6-2 decision) and by freshmen Martin Barbera and Harri Lloyd-Evans at No. 2 (6-3 score) gave FMU a 1-0 advantage. Day and Gonzalez are now 17-2 this season in doubles play.

The Lions (11-12) evened the match with a victory at No. 2 singles, but Gonzalez was victorious 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 3 position and freshman Luis Lopez Sarasa won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 5 to give the Patriots a 3-1 lead.

However, Emmanuel claimed straight-sets wins at spots four and sixth to again even the match, this time at 3-3, setting the stage for Day’s dramatic win.

Day, named a first-team All-Conference selection earlier this week, improves his season singles record to 14-4.

SOFTBALL

Francis Marion 6

Barton 2

DUNCAN – Sophomore designated player Grace Trautman drilled a run-scoring single back up the middle to plate the go-ahead run as fifth-seeded Francis Marion University rallied for a 6-2 victory over third-seeded Barton College on Friday in an elimination game of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament.

Francis Marion (31-19) needs two victories on Saturday to play in Sunday’s championship contest.

Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (13-7) earned the win with a complete-game effort. She surrendered only one earned run and seven hits, while fanning four and issuing no walks.

Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson and junior second baseman Megan Matsil both went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead FMU.

Earlier in the day, top-seeded King University scored four runs in the second inning and held on for a 4-3 win over FMU.

Senior right-hander Janecia Hemingway (8-8) started for FMU and took the loss, as she allowed the four runs. Davis came on to toss five scoreless frames in relief, allowing only one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.

Sophomore designated player Grace Trautman had two hits and a run batted in to pace FMU at the plate.