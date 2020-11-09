LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Kearse named Coker women's assistant basketball coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Jasmine Kearse has been named the new assistant women's basketball coach at Coker University, announced Monday by head coach Melissa DeVore.
Kearse comes to Hartsville after one season as a graduate assistant at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Ga. While assisting with all facets of the program, she also organized the program's community service.
"I am so excited to bring Jasmine Kearse on board," said DeVore. "I have known Jasmine since she was a high school athlete and have watched her grow and develop both on and off the court. Her background having played in the region, played professionally overseas, and her experiences and drive for individual skill development will allow her to have an immediate impact. She will bring a special passion, loyalty, and energy to Coker women's basketball and I'm excited to have her join me on this journey."
Kearse spent the previous six months as a volunteer assistant coach at Flagler University, where she assisted with all facets of the program.
She also played one year of professional basketball in Europe with KB Penza.
Kearse played collegiately at fellow South Atlantic Conference institution Limestone University, where she was a four-year member of the Saints women's basketball program. She was a part of two NCAA Elite Eight appearances and one Final Four appearance, while also helping the Saints to Conference Carolinas regular season and tournament championships in 2015.
As a senior, she was a D2 CCA First Team All-Region selection, a Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team selection, Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and a First Team All-Conference selection. She was also a five-time Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.
As a junior, she was the 2015-16 Division II statistical champion for three-pointers per game, while being selected as an All-American by the WBCA and a First Team All-American by the D2 CCA. She was also the D2 CCA Southeast Region Player of the Year and a First Team All-Region selection. She was named both the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team Most Valuable Player, while also being named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and a First Team All-Conference selection. She was a four-time league Player of the Week as a junior, while also being named the USBWA Division II National Player of the Week once.
As a sophomore, she was the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team MVP, while also being named to the All-Conference First Team.
As a freshman, she was Conference Carolinas Player of the Week once, while becoming the first freshman in program history to earn Southeast Region All-Tournament Team MVP honors. Academically, she was a two-time selection to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll.
She earned her bachelor's degree in business management from Limestone in 2017, and is working toward a master's degree in sport administration and leadership from Reinhardt.
Coker ESports team falls to Clemson
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University ESports Overwatch team took on Clemson in the Tespa Open Division on Sunday, falling to the Tigers 2-0.
The Cobras were back in action Monday night competing in the Hearthstone Open Division.
