LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Kearse named Coker women's assistant basketball coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Jasmine Kearse has been named the new assistant women's basketball coach at Coker University, announced Monday by head coach Melissa DeVore.

Kearse comes to Hartsville after one season as a graduate assistant at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Ga. While assisting with all facets of the program, she also organized the program's community service.

"I am so excited to bring Jasmine Kearse on board," said DeVore. "I have known Jasmine since she was a high school athlete and have watched her grow and develop both on and off the court. Her background having played in the region, played professionally overseas, and her experiences and drive for individual skill development will allow her to have an immediate impact. She will bring a special passion, loyalty, and energy to Coker women's basketball and I'm excited to have her join me on this journey."

Kearse spent the previous six months as a volunteer assistant coach at Flagler University, where she assisted with all facets of the program.

She also played one year of professional basketball in Europe with KB Penza.