LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Kemp, Albright power FMU volleyball past Young Harris

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year outside hitter Katie Kemp and Lexi Albright combined for 25 kills as Francis Marion University swept past Young Harris College 25-20, 25-23 and 26-24 on Saturday on the final day of the FMU Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

The Patriots improve to 5-4 and will open Conference Carolinas play at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against local-rival UNC Pembroke. This will be the first installment of the Battle of I-95 for the 2022-23 school year.

Kemp registered a match-high 13 kills with a .357 hitting percentage, while Albright totaled 12 kills, three service aces, two blocks, and nine digs. Lily Walton came off the FMU bench and added six kills.

Patriot setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 30 assists and served three aces, while libero Katie Floyd dug up a team-high 13 balls. Middle blocker Beyoncé Andrews led the FMU defense with five blocks.

Sophomore outside hitter Lily Hidalgo led the Mountain Lions (3-8) with eight kills, while setter Mollie Lawrence dished out 17 assists.

The opening set featured five ties, the last of which came at 14-14. With Gillespie serving, FMU ran off six consecutive points to take the lead for good. The second set was deadlocked on eight occasions. A kill by Albright provided the clinching point at 25-23.

FMU never trailed in the third set and powered its way to a commanding 22-11 advantage before Young Harris rallied to knot the score at 23-23 and 24-24. After the final tie, a serving error by the Mountain Lions and a kill by Albright ended the match with Francis Marion victorious.

Anderson 3

Coker 0

HARTSVILLE - Coker University volleyball dropped its South Atlantic Conference matinee to Anderson 3-0 by scores of 25-12, 25-23 and 25-9.

Chelsey Blume led the Cobras with eight kills, while Taylor Hills had seven and Lauren Loveday had four. Kendal Boland dished out a team-high 11 assists and Makayla Harris led the way with nine digs.

The Cobras return to action on Sept. 17 at Catawba. First serve is set for 2 p.m. from Salisbury, N.C., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

MEN'S SOCCER

FMU 4

King 0

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A pair of second-half goals by forward Jose Curvelo helped propel Francis Marion University to a 4-0 road win over King University (Tenn.) on Saturday in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer play.

Francis Marion evens its overall mark at 2-2-2 and opens defense of its conference regular-season championship with a victory. FMU will host Wingate University on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Patriots dominated play, outshooting the Tornado (1-2-2, 0-1-1) 23-4 and holding a commanding 14-1 edge in corner kicks. The corner kick total was only three shy of the school record.

Forward Nick Huenig snapped a scoreless deadlock in the 40th minute when he received a through ball and flicked a shot past King goalkeeper Jack Hyatt and into the lower right corner of the goal.

Curvelo scored the first of his two goals at 48:50 when he headed in a cross from Herman Fernandez. The cross came immediately after Hyatt had saved a penalty kick by FMU’s Alvaro Zamora, but the Tornado defense could not clear the ball.

Curvelo increased the lead to 3-0 with a 19-yard blast that came from just to the right of the middle of the field and was the result of an assist from Zamora.

Defender Luuk Greelen used an assist from Juan Aleman to finish the scoring with a goal at 79:38.

Huenig led FMU with five shots, while Curvelo and midfielder Kimo Lemke had four apiece.

Patriot goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo recorded his second consecutive shutout and extended his scoreless minutes streak to 223:31. On Saturday however, he did not have to make a save as the Patriot defense did not allow a shot on frame.

Coker 1

Mars Hill 1

MARS HILL, N.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team opened South Atlantic Conference play with a 1-1 draw at Mars Hill on Saturday.

The Cobras struck first in the 11th minute when Matty Tricker scored from Colin Serredszum to put the Cobras ahead 1-0. The Cobras would eventually take their lead to the half. Mars Hill tied the match just over a minute into the second half, before the match ultimately ended in a draw.

Tricker, Ché Richards and Gabin Guillou each registered two shots in the contest, while Luca Leonini, Tony Barry and Celestin Blondel each had one. Jasper Rump made five saves between the pipes.

The Cobras return to action Wednesday when they travel to Chowan for a non-conference matinee. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. from Murfreesboro, N.C., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

King 1

FMU 0

BRISTOL, Tenn. – King University netted an unassisted goal from the boot of Veronica Roach in the 32nd minute to secure a 1-0 Conference Carolinas win over Francis Marion University on Saturday in women’s soccer action.

The Patriots (1-2-2) continue their three-game road trip on Wednesday against Mars Hill University at 5 p.m. and finish with at Lees-McRae College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

FMU outshot the Tornado 8-6, with five Patriot tries being on target. The Tornado (1-3-1) registered four shots on goal.

Forward Valentina Restrepo led the Patriots with four shots, two on frame, while defender Alejandra Mesa supplied two shots, both of which were on target, and defender Johanna Kindbom tallied two shots, including the other on-goal attempt.

Restrepo’s boots made contact early, with a shot in the first 30 seconds of the game.

Senior Makayla Willets registered three saves in the match on six shots faced, with one coming in the first half and the other two in the second half.

King’s Kristal Garcia ended the match with five saves.

The Tornado would be awarded four corner kicks, while the Patriots had three.

Coker 1

Mars Hill 0

MARS HILL, N.C. - The Coker University women's soccer team blanked Mars Hill 1-0 for a South Atlantic Conference win Saturday.

The teams were scoreless through a half, before a Mars Hill foul set the Cobras up outside of the box in the 68th minute. It was sophomore Mila Rausch who bent her first Coker career marker inside the far post to put the Cobras ahead for good. The Cobras would go on to notch their fourth shutout of the season for the league victory.

Rausch led the Cobras with two shots in the contest, while Chloe Grein, Emma Mayer and Anna Bozzone each had one shot. Sarah Swaim (2-0-2) made one save for her fourth shutout of the season.

The Cobras (2-0-2, 1-0-0 SAC) return home on Tuesday to host USC Sumter in non-conference action. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coker 4

Wingate 3

WINGATE, N.C. - The Coker University field hockey team upended Wingate for a 4-3 South Atlantic Conference win Saturday.

The Cobras struck first in the first six minutes when Britt Kabo scored from Kaiya Sabur to put the Cobras up 1-0. The Cobras would double their lead three minutes later when Chase Lennon scored from Skyler Earle as the Cobras took their 2-0 lead to the second quarter.

Wingate would get on the board part way through the second quarter, before Kabo scored unassisted less than a minute later to put Coker back up by two. Wingate would get back within one again before the third quarter ended, before tying the game just 16 seconds into the fourth. With just under three minutes to play in the game, Falon Madden scored her first career goal from Kabo for the winner.

Coker totaled 11 shots and seven penalty corners in the contest. Sabur led the Cobras with four shots, while Kabo had three, Lennon had two and Sydney Call and Madden each had one. Emma Reininga (2-0) picked up the win making three saves in 45 minutes, while Mar Hondeman also made two saves in 15 minutes.

Coker (2-0, 1-0 SAC) returns home to host Mount Olive on Friday. The game begins at 3 p.m. at the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.