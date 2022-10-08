LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Kemp powers FMU volleyball to Friday sweep

BANNER ELK, N.C. – The reigning Conference Carolinas Freshmen of the Month Katie Kemp posted a team-high 14 kills and a .462 hitting percentage to steer as Francis Marion University swept a Conference Carolinas volleyball match from Lees-McRae College on Friday by scores of 25-19, 31-29 and 25-16.

FMU improved to 9-7 overall and rises above .500 in conference play at 4-3.

Patriot middle blockers Caroline Lucas and Beyonce Andrews smashed eight kills respectively. Lucas served a team-high three aces and had three blocks, while Andrews also posted five blocks.

Libero Zoie Larkins led the Patriots with 14 digs, while FMU setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 32 assists, dug up six balls, and added four blocks.

Outside hitter Lexi Albright hammered seven kills and dug up eight balls for FMU as well.

Annalaine Tew led Lees-McRae (4-15, 3-6) with 12 kills, while outside hitter Sydney Stigler registered 11 kills.

In the first set, the Bobcats led by four at 14-10, but FMU would come out of a timeout fiery by going on a 6-0 run to lead 16-14. Gillespie and Andrews would account for three blocks together during the 6-0 run. The Patriots would not trail for the rest of the set with Lucas pounding out a kill to account for point 25.

The Patriots led by as much as seven points in the second set, but the Bobcats would claw back late in the set and even the score at 21-21. Two errors from the Bobcats would push the Patriots ahead 23-21, but Lees McRae’s Sydney Stigler would cut the lead to one with a kill. A kill from Andrews gave FMU the set point with a 24-22 lead, but the Bobcats would fight back again to bring the score to 24-24. After a back-and-forth battle, the Patriots trailed 29-28 but would grab the last three points to escape the second set victorious.

The third set opened with the Bobcats roaring to a 9-2 lead. Francis Marion cut the deficit to four after an attack error from the Bobcats. LMC jumped back to a six-point lead (14-8), but FMU would start a run of their own with eight straight points to lead 16-14. The Patriots rattled off nine of the match’s final 10 points, including the final point being a block by Lucas.

Limestone 3

Coker 0

GAFFNEY - Coker University Volleyball fell to Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action Friday night by a score of 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 29-27).

Chelsey Blume led the way with 10 kills, while Nehemiah Jinks added seven and Lauren Loveday registered six. Adriana Velez and Kendal Boland each dished out 13 assists in the match, while Makayla posted 14 digs.

The Cobras return to the court on Oct. 14 to host Lincoln Memorial for the start of homecoming weekend. First serve is set for 7 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

CROSS COUNTRY

Thompkins, Dore lead FMU

at Royals XC Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Caroline Thompkins and Cullen Dore led the Francis Marion University women’s and men’s cross country teams to 20th and 17th place finishes respectively at the Royals Cross Country Challenge hosted by Queens University of Charlotte on Friday evening.

Running for the first time in over a month, five Patriots runner recorded personal-best times.

Thompkins completed the 5,000-meter women’s race in 22:38.7 to lead the Patriot women. She finished in 82nd position. Junior Annalena Griffin registered a personal-best time of 23:00.1 to place 92nd.

First-year runners MacKinley Perry (24:22.2) of West Florence and Briggs Kelly (24:32.6) both improved on their times from the season-opening race and finished 124th and 129th respectively. Haizley Herndon posted a time of 37:17.0 to finish in 195th position.

Dore injured a toe early in the men’s race but persevered to lead all FMU runners. He finished the 8,000-meter men’s event in 28:52.4 and occupied 78th position. Logan Zeis recorded a personal-best time of 29:18.2 to finish in 94th position, while Florence native Tyson Jackson also posted a personal-best time of 31:41.9 to place 146th.

First-year athletes all running in their first 8,000-meter collegiate event accounted for the final Patriot finishers: Zachary Patrick (32:05.8) finished 149th, Holden Starr (32:25.5) was 155th, and Michael James (40:18.2) placed 208th.

Ave Maria University edged the University of West Georgia to win the women’s team title, while Augusta University easily captured the men’s team championship.

Both Francis Marion squads will next compete in the Bulldog Stampede Meet, hosted by Wingate University on Oct. 14 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coker 1

Limestone 0

GAFFNEY - Coker University field hockey blanked Limestone 1-0 for a South Atlantic Conference win Saturday by a score of 1-0.

Kelsey Sithole scored from Britt Kabo part way through the first quarter for what would ultimately be the game-winner, as the Cobras kept the Saints off the board for their first shutout of the year.

Kelly Naude registered two shots in the game, while Sithole and Amba Brown each had one. Emma Reininga (3-3) picked up the win with one save between the pipes Mar Hondeman also appeared in net for the Cobras.

The Cobras return to action Tuesday at No. 7 Converse in South Atlantic Conference play. The action begins at 1 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.