LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Kennedy posts Top-5 finish as FMU golf places 6th at Black Creek

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Junior Casper Kennedy shot a one-under-par 71 on Tuesday to finish in the Top-5, while senior Grant Sellers fired a two-under 70 to help propel Francis Marion University to a sixth-place finish on the final day of the Battle at Black Creek Men’s Golf Tournament hosted by Chattanooga.
The two-day 54-hole event was played on the 7,204-yard, par 72 Black Creek Club course.
FMU will return to action this coming Sunday and Monday at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by Charleston Southern University.
Francis Marion posted a 292 team score over the final 18 holes on Tuesday, after being tied for fifth following Monday’s 36 holes.
The University of Tennessee at Martin and the host Mocs shared the team title with seven-under 857 scores. Appalachian State University (862) placed third followed by both Troy University and Western Carolina University tied at 863. The Patriots finished at 864, ever so close to a second consecutive Top-5 team finish
Kennedy compiled a career-best 54-hole total of six-under-par 210 that placed him third in the players’ standings. Sellers finished tied for 15th with a 216 total.
Senior McClure Thompson (71-71-78-220) and junior Carlos Garre (73-73-74-220) tied for 31st place, while fifth-year senior and Florence native Michael Rials (75-77-77-229) tied for 71st position. Rials’ final round included an eagle on the par-4, 347-yard 15th hole.
Nick Sutton of Tennessee Tech claimed medalist honors as he recorded a 12-under 71-66-67-204 scorecard.
VOLLEYBALL
Mt. Olive 3
Francis Marion 0
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – The University of Mount Olive defeated Francis Marion University 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 ending the Patriots’ 12-match winning streak, Tuesday evening in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.
Francis Marion (16-9, 12-1) will play at Chowan University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Patriots’ streak was the sixth-longest in team history. Despite the loss, FMU still maintains a one-game lead in the East Division standings.
Sophomore Lexi Albright led FMU with 13 kills and 11 digs – her fifth double-double of the year. Junior Gracie Davis added nine kills and three blocks.
Graduate student Naina Ivanova directed the Patriot offense with 28 assists, while freshman libero Zoie Larkins dug up a team-high 19 balls.
Ele’sia Williams paced Mount Olive (10-13, 5-8) with 15 kills.