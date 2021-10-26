LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Kennedy posts Top-5 finish as FMU golf places 6th at Black Creek

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Junior Casper Kennedy shot a one-under-par 71 on Tuesday to finish in the Top-5, while senior Grant Sellers fired a two-under 70 to help propel Francis Marion University to a sixth-place finish on the final day of the Battle at Black Creek Men’s Golf Tournament hosted by Chattanooga.

The two-day 54-hole event was played on the 7,204-yard, par 72 Black Creek Club course.

FMU will return to action this coming Sunday and Monday at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by Charleston Southern University.

Francis Marion posted a 292 team score over the final 18 holes on Tuesday, after being tied for fifth following Monday’s 36 holes.

The University of Tennessee at Martin and the host Mocs shared the team title with seven-under 857 scores. Appalachian State University (862) placed third followed by both Troy University and Western Carolina University tied at 863. The Patriots finished at 864, ever so close to a second consecutive Top-5 team finish

Kennedy compiled a career-best 54-hole total of six-under-par 210 that placed him third in the players’ standings. Sellers finished tied for 15th with a 216 total.