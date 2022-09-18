LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Late goal pushes Bobcats past FMU men 2-1

BANNER ELK, N.C. – Francis Marion University overcame one second-half deficit, but couldn’t manage a second rally as a 78th minute goal gave Lees-McRae College a 2-1 win over the Patriots on Sunday in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer action.

FMU (2-4-2, 1-1-0) will return to home to entertain the University of Mount Olive on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

Francis Marion outshot Lees-McRae 12-7 and held a commanding 16-2 margin in corner kicks.

FMU goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo recorded two saves, while Bobcat keeper Joshua Garvilla made one stop.

After a scoreless first half, the Bobcats (4-1-2, 2-0-1) took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick by Fletcher Dyson at the 64:49 mark.

Francis Marion even the match at 1-1 when forward Javier Bello headed in a short cross from Hugo Jonnson at 71:49. The sequence began with a service into the penalty area by a Patriot midfielder. Jonnson controlled the ball on the right side of the box and crossed it into the 6-yard box that had been vacated earlier by Garvilla when he came out to challenge on the service.

The deciding goal came at 77:22 when Tamino Brown dribbled down the right sideline, angled into the penalty area, and crossed the ball to Ryan Aliam who slotted home a 6-yard shot.

Francis Marion managed two shots in the final 12 minutes, but Bello’s header was just over the crossbar at 78:28 and Herman Fernandez was high on a 20-yard shot with 1:34 remaining.

Bello, Fernandez, and midfielder Kimo Lemke led FMU with two shots apiece.

WOMEN

Lees-McRae 4

Francis Marion 0

BANNER ELK, N.C. – Lees-McRae College netted two early goals in the first half and two more scores in the second half to record a 4-0 Conference Carolinas win over visiting Francis Marion University on Sunday in women's soccer play.

The Patriots (1-4-2, 0-2-1) return home on Wednesday to host the University of Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

FMU was outshot 16-5, with one Patriots’ try on target. The Bobcats (3-2-2, 2-0-1) registered nine shots on goal.

Kylie Reif led the Patriots with two shots, while forwards Valentina Restrepo, Le’Landra Jarvis, and midfielder Abbey Brosnihan supplied one shot. Restrepo had the lone try on target as well.

LMC’s Hannah Davies put the Bobcat’s first goal on the board off a rebound at the top of the box, while Alexa Todd scored shortly after from Averee Andrews’ pass. Taylor Barrineau and Haley Lowman booted the second-half goals for the Bobcats in the 52nd and the 85th minutes respectively. Lexi Hanson and Priscilla Mawi assisted the second-half goals.

New York-native Makayla Willets registered five saves in goal for FMU, with two coming in the first half and three in the second half. She becomes only the fourth keeper in program history to record 200 saves, as she now stands at 202.

Lees-McRae’s Haile Desmarais ended the match with one save.

The Bobcats would be awarded all five corner kicks in the match.