LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Lucas, Albright power FMU volleyball past Fayetteville State

FLORENCE, S.C. – Middle blocker Caroline Lucas and outside hitter Lexi Albright pounded out 14 and 12 kills respectively as Francis Marion University swept past Fayetteville State University 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 on Friday evening during play in the annual FMU Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

Francis Marion evens record at 4-4. The Patriots will host Young Harris College – coached by FMU alumnus and former Patriot volleyball player Jenny Michael – on Saturday at 1 p.m. The opening match on Saturday will have Converse University playing Fayetteville State (1-6) at 11 a.m. Admission is free.

Lucas tallied her kills on only 21 swings for a .619 hitting percentage, and she totaled a team-high six blocks. Setter Kaylee Gillespie directed the FMU offense with 39 assists, while she also served two aces and dug up eight balls.

First-year player Katie Floyd made her first start as libero and recorded 23 digs to lead Francis Marion, and she was flawless on 17 serve receptions. Beyonce Andrews came off the FMU bench in the final two sets and registered eight kills on only 12 swings.

Behind the serving of Gillespie, FMU opened the match with seven consecutive points and eventually led 15-1.

The second set featured six ties and a couple of lead changes as the Broncos pushed Francis Marion to the limit. A kill by Katie Kemp provided the final point in the 25-23 Patriot victory.

Francis Marion snapped a 1-1 deadlock in set three with four straight points and never trailed again.

Albright surpassed 600 career digs during the contest.

Newberry 3

Coker 0

HARTSVILLE - Coker University Volleyball fell to Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-14).

Taylor Hills led the Cobras with 10 kills in the match, while Chelsey Blume had seven and Lauren Loveday had five.

Naomi Earl-Reyes totaled three kills in the match, while Adriana Velez dished out 16 assists. Makayla Harris registered the lone service ace for Coker in the match, while leading the team in digs with eight.

The Cobras return to action tomorrow to host Anderson. First serve is set for 2 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.