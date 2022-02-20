LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Matsil’s walk-off hit caps perfect weekend for FMU softball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior shortstop Megan Matsil laced a run-scoring double to the left-center field gap in the bottom of the seventh as Francis Marion University captured a 6-5 victory over Tusculum University on Sunday afternoon.
The walk-off win, FMU’s fourth of the young season, completed a perfect 4-0 weekend for the Patriots at the Raines Company Softball Classic.
Francis Marion has won five straight to improve to 8-6. The Patriots will play a doubleheader at Wingate University on Wednesday at noon.
Senior right-hander Janecia Hemingway (3-5) got the win out of the bullpen for FMU by getting the final out in the top of the seventh and stranding two Pioneer baserunners. Junior righty Rachel Davis started for the Patriots and went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs on six hits, walking none, and striking out four.
Four Patriot registered two hits: senior left fielder Danielle Karacson, sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood, freshman designated player Emma Moberg, and Matsil. For Moberg, it was her first career start.
A two-out, two-run double by Smallwood to the base of the center field wall gave Francis Marion a 2-0 advantage in the third. The Pioneers knotted the score on a two-run homer by third baseman Kiley Longmire in the top of the fifth.
The Patriots took a 5-2 lead in the last of the sixth, thanks to a two-out, three-run double to right center by senior third baseman Ashtyn Patterson. However, Tusculum rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh setting stage for another dramatic Patriot win.
In the seventh, junior first baseman Savana Rosson walked with one out and was pinch ran for by sophomore Amaya Hush. Following a second out, Matsil drilled an 0-1 offering from Emily Sappington (5-2) into the left-center field gap and Hush motored around the bases to beat the throw home.
− FMU Athletics
BASEBALL
Florence-Darlington Tech 10
St. John's River St. 3
PALATKA, Fla. − Florence-Darlington Tech's baseball team finished off the John Tindall Classic with a 10-3 victory over St. John's River State College on Sunday.
The Stingers improved to 7-6 overall and will host Monroe College at 10 a.m. on Saturday in their next game.