LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Matsil’s walk-off hit caps perfect weekend for FMU softball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior shortstop Megan Matsil laced a run-scoring double to the left-center field gap in the bottom of the seventh as Francis Marion University captured a 6-5 victory over Tusculum University on Sunday afternoon.

The walk-off win, FMU’s fourth of the young season, completed a perfect 4-0 weekend for the Patriots at the Raines Company Softball Classic.

Francis Marion has won five straight to improve to 8-6. The Patriots will play a doubleheader at Wingate University on Wednesday at noon.

Senior right-hander Janecia Hemingway (3-5) got the win out of the bullpen for FMU by getting the final out in the top of the seventh and stranding two Pioneer baserunners. Junior righty Rachel Davis started for the Patriots and went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs on six hits, walking none, and striking out four.

Four Patriot registered two hits: senior left fielder Danielle Karacson, sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood, freshman designated player Emma Moberg, and Matsil. For Moberg, it was her first career start.