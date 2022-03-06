LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Nobles homers 4 times as FMU splits twinbill with Barton

WILSON, N.C. – Senior designated hitter Darius Nobles hit four home runs and drove in seven runs to help power Francis Marion University to a doubleheader split with Barton College on Sunday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

Nobles homered twice and drove in four as FMU won the opener 8-5. The Bulldogs won the second game 13-12 with a run in the bottom of the ninth after senior right fielder and former South Florence standout Will Hardee had tied the game with a two-out grand slam in the top of the ninth.

FMU (10-8, 3-6) will return to Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium to host local-rival Coker University for a three-game series March 11-13.

Nobles went 2-for-4 in the opener, while senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox extended his streak of safely reaching base to 61 games going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in game one, and 3-for-6 in the second game.