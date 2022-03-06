LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Nobles homers 4 times as FMU splits twinbill with Barton

WILSON, N.C. – Senior designated hitter Darius Nobles hit four home runs and drove in seven runs to help power Francis Marion University to a doubleheader split with Barton College on Sunday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.
Nobles homered twice and drove in four as FMU won the opener 8-5. The Bulldogs won the second game 13-12 with a run in the bottom of the ninth after senior right fielder and former South Florence standout Will Hardee had tied the game with a two-out grand slam in the top of the ninth.
FMU (10-8, 3-6) will return to Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium to host local-rival Coker University for a three-game series March 11-13.
Nobles went 2-for-4 in the opener, while senior first baseman Leniel Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Senior third baseman Todd Mattox extended his streak of safely reaching base to 61 games going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in game one, and 3-for-6 in the second game.
FMU freshman and former Florence Christian School standout Robbie Jordan (2-1) started on the mound and picked up the win. The right-hander went 4 2/3 innings (in the seven-inning contest), giving up five runs, three earned, on eight hits, while allowing two walks and striking out four. Senior righty Nick Palumbo threw two scoreless innings while allowing one hit, with no walks and one strikeout to earn his four save.
In the second contest, the Patriots put together a ferocious comeback, scoring four runs in the ninth inning, but falling when Barton then scored on a Colby Warren walk-off RBI-single to grab the 13-12 win.
Junior right-hander Ben Thornton (0-1) came out of the bullpen for FMU and took the loss.
In the batter's box, the Patriots were led by Hardee, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI. Nobles went 2-for-4 with another pair of home runs, a walk and three RBI. Gonzalez went 4-for-6 with his second home run of the day.
− FMU Athletics
FDTC wins pair
FLORENCE − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team capped off a perfect weekend with a pair of victories on Sunday.
The Stingers defeated Lackawanna College 3-0 in the opener before topping Patrick and Henry Community College 10-4 in the second contest.
In the opener, Landon Mills (3-1) got the win after going six scoreless innings and allowing four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Landon Gaddis struck out two in a scoreless frame to pick up the save.
Brayden Davidson and Dylan Johnson each had two hits for FDTC while Tre Williams, Johnson and Javier Crespo picked up an RBI each.