LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Nobles, Kirkley power FMU baseball to series sweep of Limestone

FLORENCE, S.C. – Graduate student Darius Nobles delivered three hits and drove in four runs to power Francis Marion University to an 11-1 win over Limestone University on Sunday and a sweep of a three-game weekend series.

The Patriots (3-0) outscored the Saints 41-4 in the three contests. Francis Marion will play a pair of neutral site games at Lander University on Friday, against Queens University of Charlotte at 11 a.m. and North Greenville University at 3 p.m.

Senior right fielder and former South Florence standout Will Hardee went 3-for-5 and Lake City senior center fielder Bill Hanna went 2-for-5, each with two extra-base hits.

Sophomore Connor Kirkley (1-0) got the win as the right-hander went six shutout innings giving up four hits, no walks and striking out seven. Junior righty Matt Dooley also pitched well, going two innings, surrendering one run on one hit, walking one and striking out four.

Hanna's two extra-base hits included a double, a triple and an RBI. Hardee made his contribution with two doubles and two RBI, while junior infielder Naphis Llanos also recorded two hits and an RBI.