LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Nobles, Kirkley power FMU baseball to series sweep of Limestone

FLORENCE, S.C. – Graduate student Darius Nobles delivered three hits and drove in four runs to power Francis Marion University to an 11-1 win over Limestone University on Sunday and a sweep of a three-game weekend series.
The Patriots (3-0) outscored the Saints 41-4 in the three contests. Francis Marion will play a pair of neutral site games at Lander University on Friday, against Queens University of Charlotte at 11 a.m. and North Greenville University at 3 p.m.
Senior right fielder and former South Florence standout Will Hardee went 3-for-5 and Lake City senior center fielder Bill Hanna went 2-for-5, each with two extra-base hits.
Sophomore Connor Kirkley (1-0) got the win as the right-hander went six shutout innings giving up four hits, no walks and striking out seven. Junior righty Matt Dooley also pitched well, going two innings, surrendering one run on one hit, walking one and striking out four.
Hanna's two extra-base hits included a double, a triple and an RBI. Hardee made his contribution with two doubles and two RBI, while junior infielder Naphis Llanos also recorded two hits and an RBI.
For the third contest in a row, the Patriots scored in six different innings. Francis Marion broke a 0-0 tie and took the lead for good at 1-0 in the first inning on a Limestone error with junior Isaac Schuck at the plate that brought home Hardee.
Hanna and junior left fielder Jack Hegan stroked back-to-back RBI-hits to highlight a three-run fourth inning that staked the Patriots to a 4-0 margin. Nobles’ three-run homer to center extended the FMU lead to 8-0 in the sixth.
SOFTBALL
FMU splits with USC Aiken
FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson delivered a game-tying home run in the seventh inning and a walk-off RBI-single in the eighth inning as Francis Marion University rallied to beat USC Aiken 7-6 on Sunday and earn a split of their non-conference softball doubleheader.
The Pacers won the opener 2-1.
Francis Marion (2-2) will play host to Queens University of Charlotte on Wednesday at 3 p.m. for a twinbill.
In Sunday’s second contest, junior right-handed Casey Kurent (1-0) struck out 12 in a complete-game effort to earn her first decision as a Patriot. She allowed six runs, three earned, on 10 hits while walking only one.
Karacson finished 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run, a walk, and the game’s two most important RBI. Her blast over the left field fence to lead off the seventh tied the contest at 4-4 and forced extra innings. Then with one out and runners on the corners in the eighth frame, she lined a run-scoring single into the left-center field gap to score Lauren Smallwood with the winning run.
Earlier in the extra frame, Smallwood blooped an RBI-single to right and graduate student NaJah Gerrald re-tied the game at 6-6 with a successful sacrifice squeeze bunt.
USCA had scored twice in the top of the eighth to assume a 6-4 advantage.
Patriot sophomore outfielder Katie Smith furnished a noteworthy day at the plate as well, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Junior Megan Matsil also chipped in for Francis Marion, putting together two hits in four trips to the plate while adding a double and an RBI.
Trailing 2-0, the Patriots score three times in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Smith. The Patriots lost the lead when USCA scored single tallies in the second and fourth frames.
USCA freshman starter Lakyn Philips (1-1) pitched a complete game, but was tagged with the loss.
In the opening game, USCA scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of third to hand senior righty Janecia Hemingway (1-2) a hard-luck loss. The Conway native went 6 2/3 innings, giving up the two unearned runs on four hits, allowing four walks and striking out three.
Offensively, the Patriots were led by senior Ashtyn Patterson, who went 1-for-1 with a double and a walk.
Patterson came across to score the lone run for Francis Marion in the sixth on a throwing error.
MEN'S TENNIS
FMU tops Coker 4-1 for Evans' 1st win
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis team handed first-year coach Jay Evans his first win at the helm of the Red, White, and Blue on Sunday morning as the Patriots downed local-rival Coker University 4-1 in the seventh-place match of the 2022 Raines Company City of Florence Invitational Tournament.
The two-day event was held at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
The Patriots (1-2) return to action next Sunday when they entertain Lenoir-Rhyne University at 2 p.m. on the Kassab Courts.
Francis Marion earned a pair of quick wins at the No. 1 and 2 positions to gain the doubles point. Sophomores Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez were victorious 6-1 at the top spot and freshmen Harri Lloyd-Evans and Martin Barbera won 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
FMU then received straight-sets singles wins by Day at No. 1 (6-4, 6-0), Lloyd-Evans at No. 2 (6-4, 6-2), and sophomore Adam Ernberg at No. 6 (6-0, 6-3) to clinch the match.
The Patriots run their all-time mark against the Cobras to 38-3.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Mt. Olive tops FMU 4-3
FLORENCE, S.C. – The University of Mount Olive women’s tennis team rallied to capture a three-sets win at No. 1 doubles and claimed the fifth-place match at the Raines Company City of Florence Tennis Invitational by a 4-3 score over Francis Marion University on Sunday.
Francis Marion (1-2) will host Lenior-Rhyne University next Sunday at 2 p.m. on the Kassab Courts.
On Sunday, FMU junior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Camryn Cassetori earned a 7-5 victory at No. 3 doubles, but UMO captured a hard-fought 7-5 win at the No. 2 position and a 6-0 sweep at the top spot to gain the doubles point.
In singles action, FMU registered wins by freshman Sophia Hansen at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1), freshman Kim Venghaus at No. 5 (4-6, 6-4, 6-1), and sophomore Camryn Cassetori at No. 6 (6-0, 7-5) to even the match at 3-3. However, the Trojans recorded a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles to clinch the match.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Mt. Olive 11
Coker 7
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's lacrosse team dropped a hard-fought contest to No. 10/14 Mount Olive on Sunday by a score of 11-7.
Zyaire Marshall paced the Cobras with a hat trick in his first collegiate game, while Henry Haskett scored twice and Dominic Madlang and Cal Gibson each netted one goal.
Coker totaled 23 ground balls in the game, led by four apiece from Corey Gales and Ethan Hofert.
The Cobras return to action on Feb. 14 to host Colorado Mesa in non-conference action. Opening faceoff is set for 2 p.m.