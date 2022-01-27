LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Oliver helps FMU women earn 5th straight victory

UNC Pembroke 76

Francis Marion 66

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tyrell Kirk and the seventh-ranked UNC Pembroke Braves went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:43 minutes to escape an upset-minded Francis Marion University squad 76-66 on Wednesday in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball play.

The Patriots (7-9, 5-9) will be back at the Smith University Center this Saturday at 4 p.m. in a rematch with Erskine College.

In the gut-wrenching loss, FMU junior guard Tionne Rollins would post a career-high in points with 26. He shot 9-of-15 from the floor as well as 5-of-11 from behind the arc. Freshmen guard Jose Benitez would tie his career high in points with 14, while also dishing out five assists and grabbing two steals. Freshmen center Jonah Pierce would lead the Patriots with nine rebounds and record two steals and two blocks.

Kirk led UNCP (17-1, 14-1) in points with 30 and reeled in seven rebounds, while forward Spencer Levi would follow with 14 points and six rebounds.