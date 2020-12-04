LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriot softball adds versatile Nodine for 2022

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of infielder/outfielder Laurin Nodine of Wellford to the Patriot program for 2022.
She will enroll at FMU next fall.
Nodine (5-foot-6) attends James F. Byrnes High School. She was named her school’s Freshman Academy Female Athlete of the Year for 2017-18, and has been a part of two upper state championship squads for the Lady Rebels. Byrnes posted a 29-4 mark in 2019 − the same year that Nodine garnered her school’s Rebel Award.
A two-sport athlete, she was named the basketball team’s most valuable player as a sophomore. In the classroom, she is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club and is a FCA Great Commission Leader.
“Lauren will bring some great energy to our program on the field, and in the dugout,” said Vallee. “She is a talented student in the classroom and that dedication to her studies flows over into her dedication to developing her softball skills as well. We are excited to see her in action wearing the red, white, and blue!”
This year’s FMU squad will open its 2021 season on the road with a Feb. 6 doubleheader at the University of Mount Olive.
Coker wrestling picked 4th in SAC preseason poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University wrestling team was picked fourth in the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches' Poll.
Omar Armengol, Corey Christie and Zachary Van Alst were named wrestlers to watch for the Cobras.
Eighth-ranked Newberry topped the poll with seven first place votes and 57 points, while Belmont Abbey was second with one first place vote and 53 points. Limestone was slated third and garnered the final first place vote with 50 points, followed by Coker with 36 points. King (Tenn.) was picked fifth with 35 points, followed by Queens (N.C.) in sixth with 33 points. Lander (25 points), Emmanuel (Ga.) (19 points) and Mount Olive (16 points) rounded out the poll.
Armengol posted seven wins at 133 pounds as a freshman a season ago, including three wins by major decision, one win by technical fall and one win by fall. He finished fourth at the NCAA Super Region II Championships and qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships, becoming the first true freshman in program history to qualify for nationals. For his work in the classroom, Armengol was later named a NWCA Scholar All-American.
The Hialeah, Fla. native is the son of Omar and Yenny Armengol, and is a physical education major.
Christie posted nine wins including two wins by major decision and two wins by fall as a junior a season ago. He finished fourth at 165 pounds at the Super Region II Championships and qualified for the Division II National Championships. For his work in the classroom, Christie was later named a NWCA Scholar All-American.
The Lower Burrell, Pa. native is the son of Lori and James Christie, and is a biology major.
Van Alst wrestled in nine bouts in his first season with the Navy and Gold a year ago, picking up six wins. He earned one win each by major decision, technical fall and pin. He also finished third at the NCAA Super Region II Championships to qualify for the Division II National Championships.
The Prattville, Ala. native is the son of Robert Lee and Jennifer Dawn Van Alst, and is a mathematics major.
The Cobras open the season on Jan. 5, when they travel to Emmanuel (Ga.) for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tilt. The match is set for a 6 p.m. start.
