LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriot softball adds versatile Nodine for 2022

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of infielder/outfielder Laurin Nodine of Wellford to the Patriot program for 2022.

She will enroll at FMU next fall.

Nodine (5-foot-6) attends James F. Byrnes High School. She was named her school’s Freshman Academy Female Athlete of the Year for 2017-18, and has been a part of two upper state championship squads for the Lady Rebels. Byrnes posted a 29-4 mark in 2019 − the same year that Nodine garnered her school’s Rebel Award.

A two-sport athlete, she was named the basketball team’s most valuable player as a sophomore. In the classroom, she is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club and is a FCA Great Commission Leader.

“Lauren will bring some great energy to our program on the field, and in the dugout,” said Vallee. “She is a talented student in the classroom and that dedication to her studies flows over into her dedication to developing her softball skills as well. We are excited to see her in action wearing the red, white, and blue!”

This year’s FMU squad will open its 2021 season on the road with a Feb. 6 doubleheader at the University of Mount Olive.