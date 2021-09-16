LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriot volleyball hosts FMU Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball program will host its annual FMU Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday in the Smith University Center.
Admission is free.
The six-team event will feature six matches each day beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at about 9 p.m.
Francis Marion (3-5) will face the University of Charleston (W.V.) (5-3) on Friday at 1 p.m. and 19th-ranked University of West Florida (7-1) at 7 p.m. On Saturday, FMU will play Queens University of Charlotte (5-1) at 1 p.m. and Gannon University (7-1) at 7 p.m.
Senior hitter Alyssa Hansen leads Francis Marion with 2.53 kills per set, while senior middle blocker Iyanla Thigpen registers 2.30 kills per set with a .238 hitting percentage and a team-high 0.83 blocks per set. Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie is handing out 9.77 assists per set, while freshman libero Zoie Larkins is recording a team-best 4.07 digs per set. Larkins also leads the team with 14 service aces.
FMU women's soccer falls to Lenoir-Rhyne
HICKORY, N.C. – Francis Marion University was on the road against Lenoir-Rhyne University and dropped the match 6-0 on Wednesday night in women's soccer action.
The Patriots (0-4-0) return to Conference Carolinas action on Saturday against Southern Wesleyan University at 5 p.m. in Central.
FMU junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets registered nine saves, including four in the first half and five in the second.
Francis Marion sophomore forward Ambrea Hills led the Patriots with two shots, including the squad’s only shot on goal. Sophomore midfielder Ainara Eizaguirre, senior forward Faith Allen, and freshman Le'Landra Jarvis all had one shot as FMU totaled five shots in the match. Lenoir-Rhyne University (2-0-2) registered 32 total shots, with 15 on target.
The goals for Lenoir-Rhyne were scored by Leonie Proessl in the 4th minute, Ria Acton in the 37th and a penalty kick goal in the 60th, Allie Zueger in the 63rd, and Scarlett Kelly in the 82nd and a penalty kick score in the 89th minute. Acton, Evan O’Leary and Louise Berg each registered an assist.
Lenoir-Rhyne also registered all five corner kicks earned in the match.