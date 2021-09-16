LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriot volleyball hosts FMU Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball program will host its annual FMU Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday in the Smith University Center.

Admission is free.

The six-team event will feature six matches each day beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at about 9 p.m.

Francis Marion (3-5) will face the University of Charleston (W.V.) (5-3) on Friday at 1 p.m. and 19th-ranked University of West Florida (7-1) at 7 p.m. On Saturday, FMU will play Queens University of Charlotte (5-1) at 1 p.m. and Gannon University (7-1) at 7 p.m.

Senior hitter Alyssa Hansen leads Francis Marion with 2.53 kills per set, while senior middle blocker Iyanla Thigpen registers 2.30 kills per set with a .238 hitting percentage and a team-high 0.83 blocks per set. Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie is handing out 9.77 assists per set, while freshman libero Zoie Larkins is recording a team-best 4.07 digs per set. Larkins also leads the team with 14 service aces.

FMU women's soccer falls to Lenoir-Rhyne

HICKORY, N.C. – Francis Marion University was on the road against Lenoir-Rhyne University and dropped the match 6-0 on Wednesday night in women's soccer action.