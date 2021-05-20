LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriots sign Aynor golfer

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University golf coach Mark Gaynor announced the signing of Braeden Barnett of Galivants Ferry to a national letter of intent to attend FMU this fall and play for the Patriots.
Barnett, 5-foot-10, is a senior at Aynor High School. He tied for fourth place at this week’s 3A state championship tournament in Woodruff, shooting an even-par 144 for 36 holes and leading Aynor to a 15th-place team finish.
Earlier, he placed 12th at the 3A lower state tournament and helped pace the Blue Jackets to another state tournament appearance. He was named his region Player of the Year, made two All-Tournament Teams, and was selected to play in the North-South All-Star Tournament this weekend in Pawleys Island.
This past spring, he posted a 73.73 stroke average. He won a pair of SCJGA events in 2020 and placed second in a third tournament.
Off the course, he was a Junior Marshall, served as vice president of the Beta Club, and was historian of the National Honor Society.
“Francis Marion will be a great fit for Braeden,” Gaynor said. “He is an all-around solid player. He has improved each year during his prep career, and it is always nice to keep at home local talent from the Pee Dee area. He will be a good addition to a Patriot program that is improving.”
Despite playing a slightly abbreviated 2020-21 schedule due to COVID-19, Francis Marion finished with its best winning percentage in nine seasons. The Patriots recorded three Top-5 team finishes and placed among the Top-10 in seven of eight tournaments.
Gaynor previously announced the addition of Carlos Garre Simon, a native of Molina de Segura, Spain, and a transfer from Wofford College.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Coker's Venazio named Third Team All-American
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University senior attackman Joe Venazio was named a Third Team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine.
Venazio becomes the first media poll All-American in program history.
Venazio played and started in all 14 games this season for Coker, pacing the Cobras with a single-season record 78 points on 40 goals and 38 assists. He finished the season tied for seventh in the league in goals, second in the league in assists and the conference leader in points. He also picked up 28 ground balls and caused four turnovers.
He was a USILA/Dynamic D2 Team of the Week selection on Feb. 17, before recording his 150th career point on Mar. 30 against No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne and his 100th career goal on Apr. 14 vs. Lincoln Memorial. He became the single-season points record holder on Apr. 17 against Anderson.
Venazio was also the statistical champion for shot percentage with a .513 shot percentage. He ranked inside the Top 10 for shot percentage and assists per game in all of Division II and also ranked inside Top Five for points per game in all of Division II. Venazio also ranked in the Top 20 in all of Division II for goals per game. Venazio was named to the All-Conference Second Team at the conclusion of the season.
This is Venazio's first career All-American selection. The Myrtle Beach native is the son of Tanya and Joe Venazio, and graduated from Coker with a degree in exercise science.