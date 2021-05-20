LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Patriots sign Aynor golfer

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University golf coach Mark Gaynor announced the signing of Braeden Barnett of Galivants Ferry to a national letter of intent to attend FMU this fall and play for the Patriots.

Barnett, 5-foot-10, is a senior at Aynor High School. He tied for fourth place at this week’s 3A state championship tournament in Woodruff, shooting an even-par 144 for 36 holes and leading Aynor to a 15th-place team finish.

Earlier, he placed 12th at the 3A lower state tournament and helped pace the Blue Jackets to another state tournament appearance. He was named his region Player of the Year, made two All-Tournament Teams, and was selected to play in the North-South All-Star Tournament this weekend in Pawleys Island.

This past spring, he posted a 73.73 stroke average. He won a pair of SCJGA events in 2020 and placed second in a third tournament.

Off the course, he was a Junior Marshall, served as vice president of the Beta Club, and was historian of the National Honor Society.