FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior left fielder Danielle Karacson and senior right-hander Rachel Davis have been selected as the Conference Carolinas Softball Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of Feb. 27-March 5.

Karacson, a 5-foot-3 native of Bartow, Fla., batted .529 (9-for-17) in six games last week with seven runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, 12 runs batted in, and a 1.176 slugging percentage. She registered hits and RBI in all six contests, while in the field she did not commit an error.

Owner of a 12-game hitting streak, Karacson smacked the go-ahead two-run homer in 5-2 win over Georgian Court University on Wednesday and in a 9-0 win over Chestnut Hill College on Saturday, she went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a homer, and four RBI.

Davis, a 5-foot-5 native of Mechanicsville, Va., went 3-0 in three starts with two complete games and a 0.88 earned run average. She logged 16.0 innings in the circle and allowed only seven hits, two runs, and two walks, while striking out 13. During the week, opponents batted only .132 against her.

She tossed her first career no-hitter on Saturday in the 9-0 win over Chestnut Hill, during which she needed only 66 pitches and struck out five. Earlier in the week, she recorded a 5-2 complete-game win over Georgian Court and an 11-1 victory over West Liberty University.

Francis Marion is off to an 18-2 start and has won its last 10 games. The Patriots’ only action this week will be a road doubleheader at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The 17-3 Bears were ranked 21st nationally last week, but dropped out of the poll this week and are among the other schools receiving votes.

The next home game for FMU will be March 14, at 4 p.m. against West Chester University.

Schwarz leads FMU golfers

on final day at USCA

AIKEN – Junior Xavier Schwarz shot a final-round four-over-par 74 to lead Francis Marion University on Tuesday at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by USC Aiken. The Patriots finished 11th in the team standings.

The 54-hole event was played on the 6,617-yard par-70 Palmetto Golf Club course.

Francis Marion will return to action on March 20-21 at the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley event in Greenville, N.C.

The Patriots, eighth after Monday's opening two rounds, shot a 305-team score on Tuesday to finish with a 54-hole tally of 874. The University of South Carolina easily captured the team title by 10 strokes over second-place Furman University.

Schwarz's final round produced a tournament score of (70-73-74) 217 which tied the England native for 23rd place in the players' standings.

Senior Mitchell Vance led the FMU golfers over the two days as he tied for ninth with a 67-68-76=211 scorecard. It is the fifth Top-10 finish of his career.

Senior Grant Sellers, the recent Southland Conference Golfer of the Month for February, finished in a tie for 37th position as he shot rounds of 73, 71, and 77 to finish at 221. Rounding out the Patriot line-up, freshman Pake June (72-75-78=225) and redshirt freshman Braden Barnett (77-75-78=230) placed 53rd and 64th respectively.

Mercer's Tobias Jonsson earned medalist honors as he fired rounds of 69, 65, and 70 to finish at four-over 200.

Coker men tie for 9th

at Bearcat Golf Classic

GREENWOOD − Coker finished tied for 9th out of 19 teams at the Bearcat Golf Classic on Tuesday.

The team had two golfers break the top 20 out of 108 competitors.

Killian Ryan led the Cobras shooting 68, 73, and 70 for his three rounds finishing in 6th place in a stacked field. Caleb Tidd finished 19th as he broke into the top 20 with three rounds of 72, 71, and 73 and finished with a 216 on the day.

Fred Tindale shot 76s for his last two rounds. Jonathan Hallinger and Max Barclay helped the team bring in a total score of 874 both shooting 78 and 79. Derek McGlaughlin finished his competition as an individual tying for 67th place.