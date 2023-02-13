FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore first baseman Tyler Reynolds’ two-out, two-run single highlighted a five-run fifth inning and Francis Marion University rode the strong pitching of a trio of hurlers to claim a 5-2 win over Catawba College on Monday on the second day of the 2023 Pepsi Invitational Baseball Tournament.

Sophomore right-hander and former Florence Christian School standout Robbie Jordan tossed five scoreless innings before departing. He has not allowed an earned run in 11 innings this season. Senior righty Matt Dooley (2-0) came on in relief and despite surrendering two runs in 2 1/3 innings earned the win.

Patriot senior righty Ben Thornton relieved Dooley in the eighth and escaped a bases-loaded jam, and then pitched a scoreless ninth, to earn his first save of 2023.

Catawba threatened in the top of third with runners on second and third with one out. Patriot freshman catcher Tucker Raburn then caught a runner attempting to steal third and on the next pitch Catawba designated hitter Logan Rogers singled to right field, but FMU senior and former South Florence standout Will Hardee threw out the Catawba runner attempting to score from second.

FMU threatened in the bottom of the fourth with runners on the corners and one out, but Catawba southpaw Brandon Rodgers (1-1) induced an inning-ending double play grounder.

The Patriots finally dented the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth with five runs, four of which were unearned due to a pair of Indian errors. The tallies came home on a wild pitch, an RBI-fielder’s choice grounder by freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III, a two-out throwing error, and a two-run single to right by Reynolds.

Hardee was the lone Patriot with multiple hits as he went 2-for-4. Second baseman Jackson Finger led Catawba with a 3-for-4 day at the plate.

FDTC goes

3-0 in FloridaPALATKA, Fla. − The Florence Darlington Tech baseball team swept all three games it played this past weekend at the John Tindall Classic.

The Stingers defeated Northwest Florida State 6-5 on Friday before topping Miami Dade College 4-0 and Florida Southwestern State 12-1 in five innings on Saturday.

In Friday’s game, Hunter Bryson and Ben Venables drove in two runs apiece while T.J. Anderson, Javier Crespo and Anderson Fulk each collected two hits.

The FDTC bullpen allowed one run over the final four innings for the victory with Davis Aiken picking up the win and Riley Cruce the save.

On Saturday, Spenser Hamblen tossed a seven-inning shutout in the opener. Crespo and Kristian Amaro each had two hits and drove in a run.

In the second contest, Rom Kellis had four hits including a three-run homer and drove in seven runs. Dylan Johnson and Bryson each collected two RBI with Bryson also notching two base hits.

Anderson and Noah Stout also had two hits for the Stingers, who improved to 7-3 overall and will host Harford Community College on Friday at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

FDTC splits

COLUMBIA − The Florence-Darlington Tech softball team split a pair of games this past Friday with Columbia College’s developmental squad.

The Singers lost the opener 7-6 in eight innings before rebounding for a 7-5 win in Game 2.

Kiley Holland went the distance in the first game and allowed two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and six walks.

Allison Carter had three hits including a homer to lead the offense while Olivia Voltolina and Madison Rainwater each drove in two runs.

In the second game, Deja Smith picked up the win in the circle after allowing two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and three walks.

Voltolina had three hits to lead the Stingers while Bella Flynn, Carter and Michaela Smith each had two.

The two teams will meet against Saturday in a doubleheader in Florence. Tech (3-2) will then host Louisburg College on Sunday in another twinbill.