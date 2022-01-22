LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Rollins' late trey helps lift FMU men past Converse

Coker 73

Lenoir-Rhyne 72 (OT)

HICKORY, N.C. - Coker University's women's basketball team survived overtime for a 73-72 win at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday in South Atlantic Conference action.

The teams played through a back-and-forth first quarter, which left Lenoir-Rhyne with an 18-13 lead.

Coker won the second quarter 19-12 to take its first lead of the contest late in the second quarter. Lenoir-Rhyne stretched its lead to eight early in the frame, before Coker battled back to tie the game up at 22 halfway through the period. After the teams played to a 26-26 deadlock with under four minutes to play in the frame, Coker would score six of the final 10 points in the frame to take a 32-30 lead to the break.

Coker opened up the third quarter on an 11-2 run through the first two and a half minutes, eventually growing the lead to as many as 15 in the frame. L-R would eventually cut the lead to nine at the end of the quarter, as the Cobras led 52-43 headed to the fourth.

Lenoir-Rhyne would rally in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime tied at 63.