LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Rollins' late trey helps lift FMU men past Converse

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – An eight-man Francis Marion University squad won consecutive road games Saturday as junior guard Tionne Rollins' late three-pointer and pair of free throws lifted the Patriots to a 72-68 victory against Converse University in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball play.
This was the first meeting between FMU and Converse (5-11, 4-8) in program histories. The Patriots (7-8, 5-8) are back at the Smith University Center on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to face off against UNC Pembroke in the Battle of I-95.
In back-to-back clutch performances for Rollins, he posted 19 points by going 6-of-12 from the floor as well as 5-of-10 from behind the arc. Freshmen guard Jose Benitez posted a career-high 14 points while also reeling in six rebounds and grabbing three steals.
Sophomore guard Ja’Lil Robinson topped his season high in points with 12 to go along with eight rebounds and three steals. Freshmen forward Nick Silva also recorded 17 points.
Earl Burgess III led Converse University in points with 18 and rebounds with 11. Jay Mitchell followed with 16 points.
The Patriots and Valkyries kept it a tight game for the majority of the first half, but the Patriots extended their lead to seven at the 9:39 mark. That came after Robinson, Benitez and Silva each hits shots from behind the arc. The Valkyries regained the lead at the 6:09 mark on a Burgess III trey, and Converse extended its lead to five points with 3:02 left in the first half.
With FMU in the bonus, Benitez recorded a steal, was fouled and sank his free throws to cut the deficit to one point with 1:14 remaining. Benitez would then dish a pass to Rollins with 36 seconds left and he knocked down a shot behind the arc to send the Patriots into halftime with a two-point lead, 35-33.
The Patriots would keep that halftime lead until the 10:45 mark when the Valkyries sank a free throw to even the score. FMU and Converse went back and forth for the lead until the Valkyries took control and extended it to seven points with 3:45 left in the second half.
With 1:37 remaining, freshmen forward Jonah Pierce got a layup in the paint to even the score and moments later a Benitez layup put the Patriots in front with a two-point lead.
The Valkyries answered with a Mitchell 3-pointer to go up by one with 40 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Rollins knocked down a trey with 20 seconds remaining and then drew a foul leading to two free throws.
FMU ended the contest shooting 26-of-68 (38.2%) from the field while Converse shot 24-of-49 (49.0%) percent from the floor. The Patriots were 13-of-37 (35.1%) from the arc and the Valkyries were 8-of-23 (34.8%).
Coker 62
Lenoir-Rhyne 60
HICKORY, N.C. - Coker University's men's basketball team held on for a 62-60 South Atlantic Conference win at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.
The teams played to a 13-13 deadlock through six minutes, before trading buckets over the next few possessions and ending up tied at 21 with just under 10 minutes to play in the half. The teams continued to trade buckets into the final few minutes, before Lenoir-Rhyne ultimately took a 33-30 lead to the half.
The teams went back and forth through the first few minutes of the second half, as Coker led 44-42 with 12 minutes to play. Coker was able to keep Lenoir-Rhyne at a few possessions' distance for the next few minutes, stretching the lead into double-digits with six minutes to play. Lenoir-Rhyne inched back into the contest, ultimately getting one last half-court heave that came up empty as the Cobras celebrated the South Atlantic Conference win.
Jahnarious Snell led the Cobras with 19 points while Williams Onyeodi and Dear Anderson each added 12. Jordan Jones contributed 10. Onyeodi pulled down a team-best eight rebounds in the game.
The Cobras return to action Monday at home against Catawba in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the DeLoach Center with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
WOMEN
Francis Marion 86
Converse 64
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The starting trio of Scarlett Gilmore, Lauryn Taylor, and Zaria Woods combined for 46 points and Francis Marion University led wire-to-wire en route to an 86-64 victory over Converse University on Saturday in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball play.
FMU won its fourth consecutive game and improved to 8-6 overall and 7-5 in league play. The Patriots return home to entertain UNC Pembroke on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the latest installment of The Battle of I-95.
Woods posted her third double-double of the season with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds. Gilmore and Taylor each tallied 15 points, with Gilmore adding four steals and four assists.
Freshman guard Kiana Lee came off the bench for her second straight double-figure effort as she scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, only one shy of her career high recorded Friday night at North Greenville University. Junior reserve center Jasmine Stanley registered a season-high 11 points and nine rebounds, while sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver finished with nine points and seven assists while not committing a turnover in 28 minutes of action.
Ayanna Parker led four Converse (3-11, 2-9) players scoring in double digits with 11 points.
The Patriots scored the opening six points of the contest and never trailed. The margin quickly ballooned to 14-5 and later 20-9 following a second-chance bucket by Stanley. A lay-in by Stanley later extended the margin to 25-12 at the end of the first quarter.
A three-point play by Lee pushed the advantage to 28-12 early in the second. The Valkyries rallied to trim the margin to six on two occasions, the second time at 41-35 following a lay-up by Jordan Brown. FMU led 46-39 at halftime.
Francis Marion opened the third period with a 9-0 spurt, including five points from Taylor, to go up 55-39. The margin would remain in double figures the remainder of the game. FMU held a 70-51 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The largest lead of the afternoon came at 86-63 after a stick-back bucket by Stanley.
The Patriots shot 48.1 percent from the field and were 9-of-16 at the foul line, while holding Converse to 36.5 percent shooting. The Valkyries were 15-of-20 at the free throw stripe.
FMU held a 24-8 advantage in second-chance points, 23-6 in fast-break points, and 62-36 in points-in-the-paint.
Coker 73
Lenoir-Rhyne 72 (OT)
HICKORY, N.C. - Coker University's women's basketball team survived overtime for a 73-72 win at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday in South Atlantic Conference action.
The teams played through a back-and-forth first quarter, which left Lenoir-Rhyne with an 18-13 lead.
Coker won the second quarter 19-12 to take its first lead of the contest late in the second quarter. Lenoir-Rhyne stretched its lead to eight early in the frame, before Coker battled back to tie the game up at 22 halfway through the period. After the teams played to a 26-26 deadlock with under four minutes to play in the frame, Coker would score six of the final 10 points in the frame to take a 32-30 lead to the break.
Coker opened up the third quarter on an 11-2 run through the first two and a half minutes, eventually growing the lead to as many as 15 in the frame. L-R would eventually cut the lead to nine at the end of the quarter, as the Cobras led 52-43 headed to the fourth.
Lenoir-Rhyne would rally in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime tied at 63.
Lenoir-Rhyne scored the first seven points of the overtime period, before Coker rallied to tie things up at 70 with 1:25 to play in the period. A layup from Dasia Lambert put the Cobras ahead 72-70 with 46 seconds to play, before Hannah McClung sunk two free throws to knot the game back up with 19 seconds to play. Working without a shot clock, the Cobras put the ball in the hands of sophomore Abigail Keesling, who drove the lane and drew a foul with just four seconds remaining. Keesling sunk the first one, before the Bears came up empty on a heave off the second one to secure the win for Coker.
Keesling led the scoring effort with a career-high 18 points while Ashauntee Nelson posted a season-best 17 points and Lambert contributed a career-high 15 points.
Coker out-rebounded L-R 31-28 in the contest, led by five boards apiece from Saquita Joyner and Hope Richardson. Keesling and Nelson each dished out a team-high four assists.
The Cobras return to action Monday at Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.