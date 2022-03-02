LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Rosson, Kurent power FMU softball to sweep

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior first baseman Savana Rosson slugged a three-run walk-off homer in a 4-2 opening victory and junior right-handed pitcher Casey Kurent followed with a four-hit shutout in a 7-0 win as the Patriots swept a non-conference softball doubleheader from Adelphi University on Wednesday.

Francis Marion improves to 12-9 overall and will play its first-ever Conference Carolinas twinbill on March 8 at the University of Mount Olive.

Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (4-2) got the win in the opener. She allowed only four hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts in the complete-game effort.

Ashtyn Patterson and Danielle Karacson both finished with two hits for the Patriots.

In the second contest, Kurent (5-1) silenced the Adelphi bats on only four hits. She walked three and struck out nine to post her first shutout as a Patriot.

Freshman designated hitter Emma Moberg broke the game open in the fifth with a three-run homer to left center. The Patriots added two insurance tallies in the sixth on a two-run double by sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood.