LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Rosson, Kurent power FMU softball to sweep

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior first baseman Savana Rosson slugged a three-run walk-off homer in a 4-2 opening victory and junior right-handed pitcher Casey Kurent followed with a four-hit shutout in a 7-0 win as the Patriots swept a non-conference softball doubleheader from Adelphi University on Wednesday.
Francis Marion improves to 12-9 overall and will play its first-ever Conference Carolinas twinbill on March 8 at the University of Mount Olive.
Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (4-2) got the win in the opener. She allowed only four hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts in the complete-game effort.
Ashtyn Patterson and Danielle Karacson both finished with two hits for the Patriots.
In the second contest, Kurent (5-1) silenced the Adelphi bats on only four hits. She walked three and struck out nine to post her first shutout as a Patriot.
Freshman designated hitter Emma Moberg broke the game open in the fifth with a three-run homer to left center. The Patriots added two insurance tallies in the sixth on a two-run double by sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood.
Smallwood and Moberg both collected two hits in the second contest. Patterson singled in the sixth to extend her streak of safely reaching base to all 21 games this season.
− FMU Athletics
BASEBALL
FDTC 14
Fayetteville Tech 6
FLORENCE − Jacjkson Hoshour drove in three runs and Tre Williams, Noah Stout and Harris Celata had two RBI each as the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team outslugged Fayetteville Tech 14-6 on Wednesday.
Williams had three hits including a double while Hoshour, Celata and Ben Venables had two each. Venables and Stout each notched a double while D.J. Sullivan tripled and drove in a run.
Garrick Murray got the win for the Stingers. He tossed three shutout innings and allowed one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts.
− Staff reports