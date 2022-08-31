LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Scapolo’s late heroics earn Patriots a 2-2 draw

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – A half-volley by goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo delivered from a set piece by Matias Morales with 24 seconds left helped Francis Marion University earn a hard-fought 2-2 non-conference draw against the University of Montevallo on Wednesday in men’s soccer action.

Francis Marion’s draw gives the Patriots a 1-1-1 record, while Montevallo is 1-0-2. FMU will return home to host Florida Tech on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

Trailing 2-1 in the final minute, FMU’s Gabriele Cavarero had a shot blocked by a Montevallo defender, but six seconds later the Falcons were whistled for a foul giving FMU a free kick. Scapolo left his goal and sprinted upfield to join the last-ditch effort. Morales’ ensuing free kick found its way to Scapolo and his half volley found the corner of goal with the clock reading 89:36.

In goal, Scapolo recorded two saves, as did Salvador Plaza in the Montevallo goal.

The Patriots outshot the Falcons 11-7, while rallying from a 2-0 deficit.

A goal from Narcis Bou Dalma at 25:11 helped the Falcons take a 1-0 lead into halftime. With just under a minute played in the second half, Falcons’ Edorta Cabieces Sanz tallied his first goal for a 2-0 lead.

FMU defender Jose Sposaro cut the margin in half with an unassisted score at 49:07. The sequence began with Morales being fouled just outside the penalty area. The resulting free kick by Alvaro Zamora ricocheted off the Montevallo wall and fell to Sposaro whose impressive one-touch volley from 27 yards out found the back of the net.

Prior to the last minute rally, Patriots Javier Bello, Hugo Jonsson, and Pedro Cespo were all wide on potential tying attempts in the 53rd, 55th, and 85th minutes respectively.

Bello and Jhancarlo Palma led Francis Marion with two shots apiece.

The Falcons earned five of the match’s six corner kicks.

North Greenville 2

Coker 1

TIGERVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's soccer fell at North Greenville in non-conference action Wednesday night by a score of 2-1.

North Greenville struck twice in the first half to take a 2-0 lead to the break. Celestin Blondel would notch his first career goal six minutes into the second half to ultimately bring the game to its final score.

Coker out-shot North Greenville 14-6, with three shots on goal. Ché Richards led the team with three shots, while Blondel and Gabin Guillou each registered two shots and seven others each recorded one. Jasper Rump made two saves between the pipes.

The Cobras return to action on Saturday to host Converse in non-conference action. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Francis Marion 1

Newberry 0

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Reserve midfielder Le’Landra Jarvis scored with 8:23 remaining to lift Francis Marion University to a 1-0 blanking of Newberry College on Wednesday in non-conference women’s soccer play.

Francis Marion levels its season record at 1-1-1 and will open Conference Carolinas play on Wednesday (Sept. 7) when the Patriots host Chowan University at 5 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

Jarvis’ score followed an FMU corner kick, came off an assist from Valentina Restrpo, and found its way into the lower left side of the Newberry goal. It was the Jackson native’s second goal as a Patriot.

Newberry outshot FMU by a narrow 12-9 margin. However, only one of the Wolves’ attempts was on target. Patriot goalkeeper Makayla Willets stopped that shot in the 76th minute en route to posting her sixth career shutout. She has allowed only one goal during the run of play in 270 minutes this season.

Restrepo led Francis Marion with three shots, while six other Patriots registered shots.

Kalee Opalka recorded two saves in goal for Newberry. The Wolves held a 5-3 edge in corner kicks.

Coker 0

USC Aiken 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University women's soccer registered the third clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw with USC Aiken on Wednesday night.

Coker registered five shots in the contest, with three of them on goal. Nour Noujaim registered four shots, three on goal in the contest, while Mila Rausch also had one. Sarah Swaim (1-0-2) notched her third shutout of the season with four saves between the pipes.

The Cobras (1-0-2) return to action on Sept. 7 to host Allen University in non-conference action. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.