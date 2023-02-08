FLORENCE, S.C. − Francis Marion University freshman Chelsea Seidewitz has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the opening week of the 2023 season.

Seidewitz, a native of Fassberg, Germany, posted a 2-0 singles record and a 1-0 doubles record as FMU went 2-1 and placed third at the City of Florence Invitational last weekend.

She beat Adriana Torroba of Bluefield State University at No. 2 singles by 6-3, 6-3 scores. Doubles were not played for that match as FMU earned the necessary points in singles. She then played Sofia Cardenas of 25th-ranked Newberry College and led 6-2, 1-6, 2-0 at No. 3 singles when the match was stopped, and again doubles were not played. She finished the tournament by beating Tamara Macias of Coker University 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Julie Martincova to beat Macias and Sydnee Foster at No. 1 doubles 6-2. Her singles victory was also the clinching point in the 4-1 win over the Cobras.

The 2-1 Patriots are scheduled to play at Augusta University on Saturday at 1 p.m. weather permitting. The next home match for FMU will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. against Coker on the Kassab Courts.

Seidewitz is a product of Christian-Gymnasium Hermannsburg and is majoring in business and management.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Patriots add Noumeros

FLORENCE, S.C. − Patriots coach Jake Zehnder has announced the signing of 6-foot-6 forward Niko Noumeros of Jihlava, Czech Republic.

Noumeros is a sophomore at Sante Fe College in Florida. He is currently averaging 11.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game for a 13-10 Saints squad. He is shooting 51.4 percent from the floor, including 38.8 percent from behind the three-point arc, and 66.7 percent at the foul line.

As a freshman, he averaged 7.5 ppg and 5.0 rpg, while connecting on 53.7 percent of his field goal attempts and helping lead Sante Fe to the Central Conference title. He earned second-team All-Conference recognition.

He is a product of Gymnazium Nováka in the Czech Republic, where he competed in the national championships.

“I am so excited. In my opinion, Niko is one of the best junior college players in the country and we are fortunate that he has chosen to attend FMU,” Zehnder said. “There are very few players who average nearly a double-double and shoot the three at a 40 percent clip. He will give us size (205 pounds) and he is all about winning. He is also a fantastic young man and a high academic student.”