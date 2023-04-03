SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Senior Grant Sellers fired rounds of 72 and 70 to lead Francis Marion University to a 13th-place showing after the opening day of the 34th-annual Wofford College Invitational Men’s Golf Tournament on Monday.

The third and final round will be held on Tuesday at the par-71, 6,703-yard Country Club of Spartanburg course. Play will commence at 9 a.m. with FMU golfers starting on holes 13-15.

Francis Marion was tied for 14th after registering an opening-round 295 team score, but improved by 10 strokes (to 285) during the afternoon round to move up one position and finish at 580.

Sellers, a native of McBee, is tied for 23rd position in the players’ standings at even-par 142.

Other Patriot golfers include Florence native Pake June (75-70=145) tied for 46th, junior Xavier Schwarz (70-76=146) tied for 52nd, senior and Hartsville native Mitchell Vance (78-71=149) tied for 72nd, and senior Carlos Garre (79-74=153) tied for 81st. Garre eagled the par-5, 516-yard first hole during Monday’s second round.

Chattanooga (544) sits atop the team standings with a 13-stroke lead over second-place Western Carolina University (557). Appalachian State University (562), the University of South Florida (564), and the host Terriers (566) round out the Top-5.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Cobras move up to 9th

ANDERSON - Senior Jenna Werle fired a 4-over par 76 on Monday to lead the Coker women on a move up the leaderboard in the second of three rounds in the South Atlantic Conference Championships at Cobb's Glen Golf Course.

Werle, whose 77-75=152 has she tied for 19th place, hit nine fairways and 11 greens and had 34 putts in a round that included birdies on two par 5s and one par 3.

The Cobras covered the first nine holes in just 6-over par as a team, then played the tough back nine at 18-over in a light rain. The 24-over-par round helped Coker rise from 10th to ninth in the standings and that 312 was the sixth-best round of the day.

Host Anderson University remained way out front in the standings at 5-under par, 30 shots clear of second-place Wingate and 40 strokes ahead of third-place Limestone. Nationally 5th-ranked Anderson has the top four players on the individual leaderboard, led by Kennedy Gooding at 3-under 141.

The Cobras also counted a 77 from sophomore Haylie George, a 78 from freshman Daniella Gyoni and an 81 from junior Mack Taylor Bailey. Grad student Kathleen Escobar shot 82.

Coker notched 11 birdies, with five coming from George, who rebounded from a triple bogey on No. 9 with three birdies on her next four holes. Gyoni had an excellent front nine, firing 1-under with eight straight pars and a birdie on No. 9. She hit 11 fairways and 11 greens. The highlight of Bailey's round was a 45-foot downhill putt from off the green on No. 9 that dropped for par.