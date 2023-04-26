SAN ANTONIO – Senior Grant Sellers fired a one-under-par 71 to lead Francis Marion University on Wednesday during the second round of the Southland Conference Men’s Golf Championship Tournament.

The three-day, 54-hole championship event is being held at the 6,751-yard, par-72 Hill Country Resort Golf Club. The third and final round will begin at 8 a.m. (Central Time) on Thursday. FMU golfers will tee-off between 8:50 and 9:30 a.m.

Final round coverage of the tournament will be carried on ESPN+ beginning at noon.

The Patriots followed up Tuesday’s 298 round with a 299-team score on Wednesday and dropped one position to eighth in the team standings.

With a 563 tally, Augusta University holds a whopping 18-stroke lead over second-place University of New Orleans (581) with Lamar University (582) in third place.

Sellers bogied his opening hole on Tuesday, but recovered to register three birdies on the front nine. The McBee native is tied for seventh place in the players’ standings with a 144 scorecard for 36 holes.

FMU junior Xavier Schwarz carded an even-par 72 on Tuesday and is tied for 18th position at 147. Senior Mitchell Vance is one shot back at 148 (and tied for 20th) after shooting a second-round 75.

FMU freshmen Pake June and Braeden Barnett shot rounds of 81 and 83 respectively on Tuesday. Pake is 44th with a 158 total, while Barnett is 47th at 160.

Stefan Jacobs of Augusta continues to lead the players’ standings with a 66-68=134 scorecard.

BASEBALL

Patrick & Henry 9

FDTC 1

THOMASVILLE, N.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball dropped a 9-1 decision to Patrick & Henry Community College on Wednesday.

Tech (45-9) scored its lone run in the seventh on Graham Peeler's RBI groundout.

SOFTBALL

Conference Carolinas tourney postponed

DUNCAN – Due to the change in the forecast and inclement weather expected throughout Thursday, the start of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Softball Championship was postponed.

No games were played, and Thursday’s schedule has been pushed back 24 hours to Friday.

Third-seeded Francis Marion University will now play sixth-seeded North Greenville University on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Tyger River Park complex. The Patriots’ second game, win or lose, will be on Saturday in the double-elimination event.