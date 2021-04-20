LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Senior relievers help FMU baseball rally past GC on Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three senior relief pitchers combined to allow only one run in 8 1/3 innings allowing Francis Marion University to rally for 13-5 Senior Day victory over Georgia College on Tuesday in Peach Belt Conference baseball action.
Playing its final home game of 2021 and the final home contest as a member of the Peach Belt Conference, Francis Marion evens its overall record at 16-16 and improves to 14-16 in PBC play. FMU will move to Conference Carolinas beginning this fall.
The Patriots will conclude their regular-season schedule with a three-game series at Georgia Southwestern State University this weekend, beginning with a 6 p.m. start on Friday.
Prior to the game, Francis Marion recognized nine seniors, six of whom figured prominently in the game as the Patriots rallied from a 4-0 first-inning deficit.
Junior right fielder Will Hardee and sophomore center fielder Jack Hegan led FMU at the plate with three hits apiece, while senior third baseman Todd Mattox and junior second baseman Tanner Wakefield collected two hits apiece. Hegan drove in three runs, while Wakefield and senior center fielder Bill Hanna each had two runs batted in.
Senior right-hander Chad Wallen (1-0) earned the win, while sophomore righty Forrest Wilson (1-1) took the loss.
The Bobcats (17-17, 15-15) jumped on FMU freshman southpaw Chas DeBruhl for four runs in the top of the first. Wallen entered with two outs in the first and allowed one run on two hits in his 3 1/3-inning stint. Senior righty Ethan Meece followed with 4 2/3 scoreless frames during which he allowed three hits and fanned three. Senior Christian Umphlett, the program’s all-time leader in pitching appearances with 80, came on to record the final out via a strikeout.
Upon entering in the fourth, Meece promptly loaded the bases with no outs and then retired the next nine batters in order and faced the minimum 12 batters over the next four frames.
Francis Marion began its rally with a single run in the second. Hegan lifted a one-out single to right center, moved to third on a single by senior shortstop Grayson Cottingham, and scored on a wild pitch.
The Patriots scored seven times in the third to take the lead for good. The outburst included six hits and RBI from five different batters, and six of the runs came across with two outs. The go-ahead run was scored by Cottingham on a wild pitch.
After the Bobcats scored once in the fourth, FMU added two insurance runs in the sixth to take a 10-5 advantage. With runners on second and third and the Bobcat infield drawn in, Hegan lined a ball off the pitcher’s foot and it deflected between first and second and into shallow right field allowing both runners to score.
Francis Marion added three more tallies in the seventh with Hanna and Wakefield recording RBI-singles and senior first baseman Darius Nobles plating the final run with a sacrifice fly.
Mattox’s third-inning single extended his streak of safely reaching base to 40 games, dating back to the 2020 season.
MEN'S LACROSSE
McNeany breaks own record in Cobras' SAC quarterfinal loss
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Coker University junior Jason McNeany broke his own single-season ground ball record in Coker's 10-9 South Atlantic Conference tournament quarterfinal loss at Tusculum on Tuesday.
Tusculum scored the first two goals of the game over the first three minutes of the game, before Coker responded with a three-goal run to take a 3-2 lead with six minutes to play. Tre Childers scored from Cal Gibson just past the five-minute mark, before Henry Haskett scored unassisted just over a minute later. Childers would score again off an assist from Matt Murphy with six minutes to play in the quarter, before Tusculum would net the final two markers of the quarter to take a 4-3 lead to the second.
Coker controlled the second quarter from start to finish, scoring four goals to take a 7-3 lead to the half. Joe Venazio scored from Andrew Dappen a minute and a half into the quarter, before Haskett scored from Venazio four minutes in. Dominic Madlang got in on the scoring with an unassisted marker six minutes into the quarter, before Murphy would score from Dappen with just under five minutes to play in the quarter.
Tusculum scored the first two goals of the third quarter in the first four minutes, before Dappen would score from Venazio with three minutes to play in the quarter. Tusculum would respond with a goal 1:05 later, before Murphy scored unassisted with five seconds left in the quarter to put the Cobras back up by two. Tusculum would win the ensuing faceoff and beat the horn for a goal to get back within one at the buzzer at 9-8.
Tusculum scored the only two goals of the fourth quarter to secure the victory on home turf.
Murphy, Childers and Haskett each scored twice, while Madlang, Venazio and Dappen each scored once in the game. Venazio and Dappen each helped on two goals apiece, while Murphy and Gibson each had one assist in the game. McNeany led the Cobras with a team-high seven ground balls to break the single-season record that he set in 2019 (93).
McNeany also becomes the first player in program history to record 100 ground balls in a single season. James Brugger caused two turnovers in the game, while six others each forced one turnover in the game. Chris Hagy made 12 saves between the pipes in the game.
On Wednesday, Joe Venazio and Ethan Irizarry were named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Conference Second Team, while James Brugger was named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention Team.
Venazio played and started in all 14 games this season, leading the Cobras in goals (39), assists (38) and points (77). Venazio finished the season tied for fifth in the league in goals, second in assists and first in the conference in points. Venazio also scored his 100th career goal on Apr. 14 against Lincoln Memorial, while breaking the single-season points record the next game against Anderson on Apr. 17.
This is Venazio's first career All-Conference selection.
Irizarry played and started in 11 games this season, totaling 26 points on 22 goals and four assists. He finished the season tied for third on the team in goals, while also being tied for fifth on the team in points.
This is Irizarry's second career All-Conference selection.
Brugger played and started in 13 games for Coker this season, posting two goals and one assist for three points. Brugger was also third on the team in ground balls with 37, and led the team in caused turnovers with 20, being tied for fourth in the league in that category.
This is Brugger's first career All-Conference selection.
ACORBATICS & TUMBLING
Coker has 11 named to academic honor roll
WACO, Texas - Eleven members of the Coker University Acrobatics & Tumbling team have been named to the 2021 National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Academic Honor Roll announced on Tuesday.
The honorees are the first in program history for Coker.
Torie Bosner, Dorian Brantley, Megan Despres, Zadie Dulaney, Amber Garcia, Maleighia Haymon, Madison McAfee, Julie McMillan, Karina Padilla, Deja Robinson and Paula Urquidi were the Cobras to receive this honor after earning a cumulative grade-point average of 3.30 or higher in the 2020-21 academic year.