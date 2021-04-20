LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Senior relievers help FMU baseball rally past Georgia College

The Bobcats (17-17, 15-15) jumped on FMU freshman southpaw Chas DeBruhl for four runs in the top of the first. Wallen entered with two outs in the first and allowed one run on two hits in his 3 1/3-inning stint. Senior righty Ethan Meece followed with 4 2/3 scoreless frames during which he allowed three hits and fanned three. Senior Christian Umphlett, the program’s all-time leader in pitching appearances with 80, came on to record the final out via a strikeout.

Upon entering in the fourth, Meece promptly loaded the bases with no outs and then retired the next nine batters in order and faced the minimum 12 batters over the next four frames.

Francis Marion began its rally with a single run in the second. Hegan lifted a one-out single to right center, moved to third on a single by senior shortstop Grayson Cottingham, and scored on a wild pitch.

The Patriots scored seven times in the third to take the lead for good. The outburst included six hits and RBI from five different batters, and six of the runs came across with two outs. The go-ahead run was scored by Cottingham on a wild pitch.