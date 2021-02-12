LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Several schedule changes for FMU, FDTC athletics this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – Due to COVID-19 and forecasted wet weather, several changes have been made to the sports schedules for Francis Marion University athletics this weekend.
The two events that remained unchanged are that the Patriot men’s and women’s basketball teams will play host to Lander University on Saturday in the Smith University Center. The twinbill will tip-off with the women’s game at 1:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest.
Attendance for Saturday’s contest will be limited to 250 – only FMU season ticket holders, player/staff family members identified on pre-game team pass lists, and a limited number of FMU students that have picked up tickets ahead of time. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.
Forecasted rain has postponed the season-opening Peach Belt Conference baseball series between Francis Marion and Georgia College set for Saturday and Sunday at Sparrow Stadium on the FMU campus. The two programs are looking for a make-up date.
The softball doubleheader between FMU and Lenoir-Rhyne University slated for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 close-contact protocols. The 3-1 Patriots will return to action with a home doubleheader against Queens University of Charlotte on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.
The wet weather has postponed the women’s tennis match against Erskine College on Saturday and the men’s and women’s tennis matches against Lenoir-Rhyne University on Sunday. The FMU vs. L-R matches have been rescheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
Led by freshmen Lauryn Taylor (14.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and freshman guard Aniyah Oliver (10.3 ppg, 3.9 apg), the FMU women’s basketball team will entertain second-ranked and unbeaten Lander (11-0) in possibly the final meeting between the two long-time rivals.
They have met ever season that FMU has had a women’s program and the Patriots hold a 55-41 edge in the most-visited series for FMU. Next year, Francis Marion will leave the Peach Belt Conference to join Conference Carolinas.
Lander leads the men’s series 56-48, also the most-played rivalry in FMU program history that dates back to the Patriots’ first season in 1970. Junior Langston Gaither (23.1 ppg) and senior Holden Redparth (20.9 ppg) continue to lead the Patriots and they rank third and fourth, respectively, among the PBC scoring leaders.
FDTC baseball, softball schedule adjusted
FLORENCE, S.C. − Weather has forced the postponement and rearranging of several Florence-Darlington Tech athletic events this weekend.
Friday's doubleheader between FDTC and USC Sumter softball was postponed and will be made up at a later date.
Saturday's baseball doubleheader between the Stingers and Patrick Henry has also been canceled. Sunday's doubleheader will now take place in Martinsville, Va.