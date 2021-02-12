LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Several schedule changes for FMU, FDTC athletics this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – Due to COVID-19 and forecasted wet weather, several changes have been made to the sports schedules for Francis Marion University athletics this weekend.

The two events that remained unchanged are that the Patriot men’s and women’s basketball teams will play host to Lander University on Saturday in the Smith University Center. The twinbill will tip-off with the women’s game at 1:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest.

Attendance for Saturday’s contest will be limited to 250 – only FMU season ticket holders, player/staff family members identified on pre-game team pass lists, and a limited number of FMU students that have picked up tickets ahead of time. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.

Forecasted rain has postponed the season-opening Peach Belt Conference baseball series between Francis Marion and Georgia College set for Saturday and Sunday at Sparrow Stadium on the FMU campus. The two programs are looking for a make-up date.

The softball doubleheader between FMU and Lenoir-Rhyne University slated for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 close-contact protocols. The 3-1 Patriots will return to action with a home doubleheader against Queens University of Charlotte on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.