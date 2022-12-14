LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Stanley’s double-double sparks FMU women's victory

SPARTANBURG. S.C. – Senior forward Jasmine Stanley dominated the floor by recording her fourth career double-double with 17 points and a career-high 19 rebounds as Francis Marion University grabbed a 69-51 win over Converse University on Wednesday in Conference Carolinas women's basketball action.

Francis Marion (3-6, 1-2) will continue their road trip for a conference matchup against Erskine College on Saturday (Dec. 17) at 2 p.m. in the Flying Fleet’s Belk Arena.

FMU junior center Lauryn Taylor posted 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting and reeled in six rebounds. Senior guard Scarlett Gilmore added 11 points and sophomore guard Kiana Lee posted seven points with seven rebounds. Stanley was 7-of-11 from the floor en route to her game-high point total.

Junior guard Jordan Brown recorded 10 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals for Converse (1-9, 1-4), while senior center Sydney Wilson also posted 10 points.

After the Valkyries scored the opening two points, FMU’s Taylor drained back-to-back jumpers and the Patriots would never trail again. Leading by one with 4:55 in the first quarter, a three-pointer from Gilmore would extend the Patriots’ lead to four at 12-8. The Patriots would enter the second quarter leading 17-13.

Gilmore would sink another three-pointer with 8:48 remaining in the half, giving FMU a five-point lead at 22-17. Converse would cut the lead to three, but layups for Stanley and Taylor gave the Patriots a seven-point lead at 26-19.

The Valkyries would move the deficit to one point after consecutive pull-up jumpers at 26-25 with 5:11 remaining in the half. The Patriots responded with a 13-0 finish to go into halftime up 39-25. Stanley contributed six points to that decisive run.

Francis Marion would lead by as much as 18 in the third quarter and the margin never got below 11 points. Stanley scored six points and hauled in seven rebounds in the third quarter.

With the Patriots leading by 11, the Valkyries would cut that lead to seven points at 51-44 with 8:53 in the fourth quarter after a Jordan Brown rebound and put-back. FMU would jump back up by 12 after a Gilmore driving layup and free throw make with 7:05 left.

Converse’s Brown would knock down another layup to cut the deficit to 10 points, but a Taylor three-point make ended any hope for the Valkyries. Taylor would later be fouled on a three-point attempt and cashed in all of her charity stripe makes to put the Patriots ahead by 21 and secure a win for Francis Marion.

Francis Marion shot 34.9 percent from the floor, including 4-of-16 from behind the three-point arc, and was 21-of-27 at the foul stripe, while Converse registered 37.3 percent shooting and was 8-of-16 on free throws.

MEN

Converse 87

Francis Marion 77

SPARTANBURG – Francis Marion University senior guard Tionne Rollins scored a game-high 29 points, but the Patriots succumbed to a pair of second-half runs by Converse University and dropped an 87-77 Conference Carolinas decision Wednesday in men’s basketball action.

Francis Marion, playing for the first time in 11 days following final exams, falls to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play. FMU will play at Erskine College on Saturday at 4 p.m. in its final pre-Christmas contest.

Rollins nailed nine of his 17 field goal attempts, including 6-of-11 from three-point range. Senior forward Bryce Beamer posted his second double-double as a Patriot with 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Sophomore swingman Nick Silva chipped in nine points off the FMU bench.

Nygel Boozer’s 20 points led the Valkyries (6-5, 4-1), who win for the fifth straight time. Guard Uzziah Dawkins added 16 points and nine assists.

Francis Marion connected on only half of its 26 free throw attempts, while Converse shot 23-of-31 at the charity stripe.

The first half was tightly contested, featuring eight lead changes and five ties, with the largest margin being five points. Converse left the floor at halftime holding a narrow 36-35 advantage.

Five quick points to open the second stanza – a lay-in by point guard Doug Alves and a three-pointer by Rollins – propelled FMU to a 40-37 lead. Converse rallied to knot the score at 42-42.

Senior Alex Cox hit a floater in the lane to give the Patriots their final lead of the night at 44-42 with 16:01 remaining. Converse answered with nine consecutive points to lead 51-44. The lead was stretched to 55-46 after two free throws by Bosko Bojovic with 8:56 on the clock.

Rollins capped a 10-4 FMU rally with three free throws that trimmed the deficit to one possession at 59-56 with 6:23 left. However, the Valkyries responded with a 10-0 run to take an insurmountable 69-56 lead.

Francis Marion shot 45.6 percent from the floor, including 8-of-21 from behind the three-point arc, while Converse connected on 45.6 percent of its shots, including 12-of-28 from long range.

FMU registered a 44-33 rebounding advantage and held a 9-1 edge in second-chance points.