DUE WEST, S.C. – Sophomore forward Kristina Syragakis scored the winning goal on a seven-yard shot with 1:52 remaining as Francis Marion University remains unbeaten under first-year head coach Sam Holmes with a 2-1 road win at Erskine College on Saturday in non-conference women’s soccer action.

FMU improves to 3-0-0 with its best start since the 2000 NCAA National Tournament Team opened 5-0-0. It is also the Patriots’ sixth consecutive win dating back to last season.

Francis Marion will return to action on Wednesday when the Patriots host local rival Coker University for a 6 p.m. kick-off on Hartzler Field.

The winning score sequence began with freshman defender Joy Brockmann crossing the ball to the top of the penalty area. Junior midfielder Jordan White received the ball with a one-touch drop pass to Syragakis on her right. Syragakis then dribbled into the box and fired a strong shot from seven yards out that glanced off the hands of Erskine goalkeeper Braeden Johnson and into the upper netting as the match entered the 89th minute.

Erskine (0-2-0) was not able to mount a scoring opportunity in the final minutes.

Francis Marion held a commanding edge in shots, 25-6, and led 10-2 in corner kicks.

FMU senior goalkeeper Makayla Willets recorded two saves, while Johnson posted 10. Willets passed former Patriot great Amanda Liles to assume third position on the FMU career saves list with 245.

After a scoreless first half, the Patriots had a pair of scoring chances following a 47th minute corner kick, but attempts by graduate student Jen Bartlett and senior defender Ainara Eizaguirre were both repelled by Johnson. A little over a minute later, at 48:11, FMU was awarded a penalty kick as the result of a handball in the box by the Flying Fleet.

Syragakis converted the kick from the spot to give FMU a 1-0 advantage. She leads FMU with five goals this season.

FMU looked to double its margin, taking four shots during the 56th and 57th minutes, but Johnson stopped three and the other missed the target. Erskine was able to knot the score on a penalty kick of its own by Rebekah Wiles following a Patriot foul in the box in the 64th minute.

Bartlett and White produced good but unsuccessful scoring attempts in the 73rd and 86th minutes prior to the game-winning goal.

FMU held possession of the ball for 58 percent of the match. Senior forward Ashley Jordan led the Patriots with seven shots, while Syragakis had six.

VOLLEYBALL

Patriots split at Lion’s Den

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. – Francis Marion University swept a 3-0 decision (25-22, 25-19, 26-24) from Shorter University before dropping a 3-0 match (25-12, 25-22, 25-21) to unbeaten Eckerd College on Saturday to finish up its play at the Lion’s Den Invitational hosted by Emmanuel University.

Francis Marion (2-6) will next play on Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Lander University Tournament against Elizabeth City State University at 12:30 p.m. and Fayetteville State University at 5:30 p.m.

In the victory over Shorter (2-4), junior middle hitter Mo Grigsby led the Patriots with 12 kills on only 22 swings for a .500 hitting percentage. Sophomore Caroline Lucas added 10 kills, while junior Kara Walker chipped in eight kills, eight digs, a .400 hitting percentage, and two service aces.

Patriot senior setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 33 assists and led FMU with 15 digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Katie Floyd dug up 12 balls.

Emily Crocker paced the Hawks with 11 kills and two blocks.

Francis Marion opened the match with a 5-1 spurt only to have Shorter answer with an 8-0 run to lead 9-5. The Hawks held a 10-6 advantage, but FMU responded with a 6-0 run. With the score knotted at 19-19, FMU took advantage of a couple of Shorter attacking errors to go up 21-19, and kills by Gillespie and Grigsby later provided the final two points in a 25-22 Patriot win.

FMU scored the opening five points of the second set and never trailed en route to a 25-19 win. The third and final set featured 18 ties and six lead changes. Francis Marion erased a 17-14 Shorter lead with three straight points and the score was tied at every number between 17 and 24. A pair of kills by Walker broke the last deadlock and clinched the win for FMU.

In the loss to the Tritons (7-0), Lucas accounted for nine kills with a .471 hitting percentage, while Grigsby added eight kills. Gillespie tallied 26 assists and Floyd dug up a team-high 10 ball. Freshman libero Ella Quiring added seven digs and a pair of service aces.

Eckerd, which was led by Stella Antypa’s 14 kills, eight digs, and two blocks, never trailed en route to the set-one victory. FMU registered the opening point of set two, but Eckerd responded with a 5-0 spurt and would not trail again. Down by seven late in the set, the Patriots rallied to within 24-22 before surrendering the final point. The third and final set was close throughout, but the Tritons recorded four of the final five points to win 25-21.