LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Taylor leads FMU women in loss to Bulldogs

WINGATE, N.C.– Junior center Lauryn Taylor led Francis Marion University with 22 points − including a career-high four makes from behind the three-point arc − but the Patriots were not able to overtake Wingate University in a 75-65 loss Friday on the opening night of the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Women's Basketball Challenge.

On the second day of the challenge, Francis Marion (0-1) will face local-rival Coker University (1-0) at 5 p.m. in Wingate's Cuddy Arena. The Cobras defeated UNC Pembroke 63-51 in Friday's first contest.

Taylor, a 5-11 native of Blythewood, led FMU with 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting. She also hauled down four rebounds and handed out three assists. Sophomore guard Kianna Lee recorded 12 points (on 5-of-11 shooting) and pulled in four rebounds.

FMU senior guard Scarlett Gilmore and forward Jasmine Stanley added eight points each, while Stanley reeled in a team-high 11 boards. The North Myrtle Beach native also posted two steals and a block. Junior guard Aniyah Oliver dished out a team-high seven assists, while grabbing five rebounds and three steals.

Guard Hannah Clark and forward Bryanna Troutman led Wingate (1-0) with 16 points each.

The Patriots shot 35.8 percent from the floor, including 7-of-24 from behind the three-point arc. Wingate connected on 43.7 percent of its shots, but only 6-of-21 from long range. FMU was also perfect from the free throw stripe going 10-of-10.

FMU converted 20 Bulldog turnovers into 14 points.

Wingate opened the game on an 8-2 run and the Bulldogs never trailed. FMU trailed by as many as 13 points, at 33-20, in the second quarter, but pulled to within 42-37 at halftime.

The Patriots would enter the fourth quarter down four points, but would tie things up at 57-57 after a Stanley layup and a pair of free throw makes from Oliver. The Bulldogs would then end the game with an 18-8 run over the final 7:25 of the contest.

VOLLEYBALL

North Greenville 3

Francis Marion 0

PEMBROKE, N.C. – All-Conference middleblocker Kalee Peter pounded out a team-high nine kills, but Francis Marion University suffered a season-ending 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 loss to North Greenville University on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Conference Carolinas Volleyball Tournament.

Francis Marion ends its season with a 16-12 record, while the second-seeded Crusaders (21-10) advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

FMU outside hitter Katie Kemp concluded a successful freshman campaign with eight kills on only 16 swings for a .438 hitting percentage. Beyonce Andrews came off the Patriot bench and chipped in five kills and a pair of blocks.

Junior All-Conference setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 33 assists, while freshman libero Katie Floyd recorded a team-high eight digs.

Senior middleblocker Lily Walton, playing her final match for the Red, White, and Blue, added four kills and four blocks.

Abigail Durham paced North Greenville with 17 kills.

The score was knotted at 9-9 in the opening set. A 3-0 spurt gave the Crusaders the lead for good and they gradually pulled away for the 25-17 victory. In the second set, Francis Marion trailed only 12-10, but NGU ran off six of the next seven points and went on to win 25-18.

In the final set, FMU pulled within 9-8, but North Greenville captured five of the next six points. The Patriots would close to within 24-20 before Durham ended the contest with a kill.