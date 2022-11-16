LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Taylor, Lee double-up on Wolves for 73-64 FMU win

FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior center Lauryn Taylor and sophomore guard Kiana Lee recorded double-doubles to power Francis Marion University to a 73-64 non-conference win over Newberry College on Wednesday in women's basketball action.

The Patriots (1-2) will hit the road and head to Fayetteville State University on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off before returning home for their first Conference Carolinas matchup against Chowan University on Nov. 22.

Taylor tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds (five offensive), and two steals, while shooting 7-of-14 from the floor. Lee registered 11 points, a career-high 11 rebounds (four offensive), and five assists.

FMU senior guard Scarlett Gilmore chipped in with 16 points and five rebounds, while junior point guard Aniyah Oliver added 12 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Senior center Ericka Wisely and junior guard Payton Cronen paced Newberry (0-3) with 14 points each. The Wolves are coached by 2004 FMU graduate and former Patriot cager Joanna Tincher.

The first quarter was a tight back-and-forth battle as the Wolves drew first blood, but that was answered by an Oliver three-pointer. Newberry led by three with 7:14 left in the quarter, but the Patriots quickly responded with a seven-point run to lead by four at 10-6.

The Patriots held a three-point lead with 1:06 on the clock, but the Wolves retook the lead with a three-pointer from Cronen and a last-second lay-in to end the quarter up by two (15-13).

Newberry never trailed in the second quarter and went up by as many as 12 before entering halftime up by 10 points, 37-27.

The second half saw an explosive Patriots side as they opened the quarter with a 13-2 run as Gilmore pushed the Patriots ahead by one (40-39) with a second-chance jumper from just outside the paint.

Jada Richards splashed in a three-pointer with 2:33 left and from that bucket on, FMU never trailed again.

Newberry tied the contest at 50-50 at the end of the third quarter and on four more occasions in the fourth quarter. The final deadlock came at 60-60 with 5:40 remaining. Taylor began a game-deciding 9-0 spurt with a three-pointer, followed by buckets in the paint by Lee, Jasmine Stanley, and Oliver.

Francis Marion shot 41.5 percent from the floor and was 15-of-28 at the foul stripe, while Newberry shot 42.4 percent and was 8-of-9 on free throws.

The Patriot protected the boards despite being outsized, holding a 44-35 rebounding edge. FMU would also score 17 points off of Newberry turnovers.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Coker 74

FMU 60

HARTSVILLE – Senior guard Tionne Rollins scored a game-high 21 points, but Francis Marion University fell in its season opener 74-60 to home-standing Coker University on Wednesday in non-conference men’s basketball action.

Francis Marion will play its home opener on Saturday night at 7 p.m. against Voorhees University.

Senior guard Alex Cox followed Rollins with 12 points, while senior swingman Bryce Beamer – playing his first game as a Patriot – added 11 points. Sophomore 6-foot-8 center Jonah Pierce scored five points, but hauled down a career-high equaling 14 rebounds.

Guard Demar Anderson led three Coker players in double figures with 18 points.

Coker scored the game’s opening bucket and never trailed. The margin grew to 11-1 and later 27-10 before the Patriots rallied to within 31-20. However, the Cobras scored the final four points of the half to hold a 35-20 advantage at intermission.

Five points from Rollins and a fast-break lay-in by sophomore Farid SaintCyr Jr. fueled a 7-0 Patriot spurt that trimmed the margin to 48-40 with 8:12 remaining. Coker scored the next six points to push the lead back to 14.

A left-corner three-pointer by Beamer cut the deficit to 62-53 with 3:30 left. Following a Cobra miss, FMU had a chance to get within six, but a three-pointer missed and Coker would eventually hold on for the win.

Francis Marion shot 40.3 percent from the floor, including 5-of-19 from behind the arc, while the Cobras connected on 40.0 percent of their shots and were 6-of-19 from deep.