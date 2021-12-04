LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Taylor, Woods power FMU women past Bobcats

FLORENCE, S.C. – The inside duo of junior Zaria Woods and sophomore Lauryn Taylor combined for 41 points and 21 rebounds to power Francis Marion University to a 72-57 Conference Carolinas win over Lees-McRae College on Saturday in women’s basketball action.
Francis Marion (3-4, 2-3) captures its second win in as many days, and will now break for final exams. The Patriots will return to play with a pair of road games before Christmas, Dec. 15 at Chowan University and Dec. 18 at Southern Wesleyan University.
Taylor tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds, while shooting 7-of-14 from the floor and 7-of-10 at the foul line. Woods registered 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, while posting a nearly perfect shooting performance from the field (9-of-10).
Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore chipped in 14 points, while sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver added six points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.
For the second night in a row, the Patriots never trailed. A fast-break lay-in by Woods accounted for the game’s opening hoop, and a 7-1 spurt to close the first quarter gave FMU a 17-7 advantage. The Patriots stretched their lead to 19 points (36-17) as Taylor scored on an inside hoop with two seconds left before halftime.
Francis Marion led by as many as 21 on two occasions in the third quarter before settling for a 54-39 margin heading to the final period. That would be as close as the Bobcats would get until a bucket in the final minute trimmed the margin to 13.
Francis Marion shot 44.1 percent from the floor and was 17-of-22 at the foul stripe, while the Bobcats were held to 35.2 percent field goal shooting and were 7-of-12 on free throws.
The Patriot dominated the boards, holding a 54-29 rebounding edge.
MEN
Lees-McRae 69
Francis Marion 63
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University overcame a 20-0 run by Lees-McRae College to start Saturday afternoon’s Conference Carolinas matchup, but a late 12-3 spurt by the Bobcats proved decisive as FMU fell 69-63 in men's basketball play.
The Patriots (3-4, 1-4) will break for exams before heading back on the road to visit Chowan University on Dec. 15 and Southern Wesleyan University on Dec. 18.
In the first six minutes of the contest, the Bobcats would come out hot, taking a 20-0 lead. Drew Gardner would hit a pair of three-pointers and a layup to help Lees McRae to that lead. The Patriots would answer with a 15-4 run, started by a three-pointer from senior guard Alex Cox, to make the score 24-15.
With the Patriots going into the second half down by 6, at 35-29, FMU would bring it within one point after consecutive three-pointers by freshmen guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. and freshmen forward Nick Silva. FMU would take its first lead at 12:41 after a pull-up 16-foot jumper from freshmen forward Jonah Pierce, making the score 49-48.
The Patriots held a 60-57 advantage following a three-point play by Pierce with 4:28 remaining. However, the Bobcats rattled off eight straight points and 12 of the game’s final 15 to secure the win.
FMU shot 32.0 percent from the field, while Lees-McRae connected on 36.5 percent from the floor. The Patriots would control the boards and out-rebound the Bobcats 48-40. Nearly half of the Francis Marion’s points would come from within the paint, hitting 30 of the 63 inside.
Pierce led the Patriots with 21 points and 12 rebounds, giving him his fourth double-double of the season. Junior guard Tionne Rollins would have 12 points and two steals, while going 4-4 at the line. Silva registered nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Patriots would shoot 8-of-13 from the free throw line, while Lees McRae shot 26-of-36.
Gardner led Lees-McRae (5-2, 3-1) with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Sidney Dollar and Malik McConnell added 12 points each.