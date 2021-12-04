LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Taylor, Woods power FMU women past Bobcats

With the Patriots going into the second half down by 6, at 35-29, FMU would bring it within one point after consecutive three-pointers by freshmen guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. and freshmen forward Nick Silva. FMU would take its first lead at 12:41 after a pull-up 16-foot jumper from freshmen forward Jonah Pierce, making the score 49-48.

The Patriots held a 60-57 advantage following a three-point play by Pierce with 4:28 remaining. However, the Bobcats rattled off eight straight points and 12 of the game’s final 15 to secure the win.

FMU shot 32.0 percent from the field, while Lees-McRae connected on 36.5 percent from the floor. The Patriots would control the boards and out-rebound the Bobcats 48-40. Nearly half of the Francis Marion’s points would come from within the paint, hitting 30 of the 63 inside.

Pierce led the Patriots with 21 points and 12 rebounds, giving him his fourth double-double of the season. Junior guard Tionne Rollins would have 12 points and two steals, while going 4-4 at the line. Silva registered nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Patriots would shoot 8-of-13 from the free throw line, while Lees McRae shot 26-of-36.

Gardner led Lees-McRae (5-2, 3-1) with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Sidney Dollar and Malik McConnell added 12 points each.