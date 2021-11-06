LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Thigpen helps FMU earn Senior Day sweep of King

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Francis Marion opened the second set with an 8-2 run, and in the final set after allowing the initial point to King, sprinted to an early 12-4 advantage.

Carson records 1,000th career assist in Coker loss

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University senior setter Ashley Carson recorded the 1,000th assist of her Coker career in the 3-1 Senior Day loss to Mars Hill on Saturday.

Mars Hill took the opening set 25-16, before the Cobras rallied to win the second set 25-22 to tie the match 1-1.

The teams played to a 5-5 tie in the second set, before Coker eventually jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the frame. Mars Hill would slightly close the gap in the set, as they would get back within two at 16-14. The Cobras held the lead until finishing off the set.

Mars Hill took the third set by a score of 25-19, before rallying in the fourth set to win 26-24 to take the match. In the fourth set, Carson became the seventh player in program history to record 1,000th career assists.

Emily Everton paced the Cobras with a match-high 19 kills, while Chelsey Blume (13), Naomi Earl-Reyes (11) and Taylor Hills (10) each also posted double-digit kills in the match.