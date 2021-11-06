LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Thigpen helps FMU earn Senior Day sweep of King

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior middleblocker Iyanla Thigpen registered 13 kills with a .458 hitting percentage and sophomore Lexi Albright posted 14 kills as Francis Marion University claimed a Senior Day sweep (25-20, 25-13, 25-11) of King University (Tenn.) on Saturday in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.
Francis Marion ups its overall record to 18-10 and improves to 14-2 in conference play. The Patriots will conclude their regular-season schedule on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. road match at UNC Pembroke. The winner of that contest will claim the East Division title and the triple-bye into the conference tournament semifinals.
Thigpen tallied her 13 kills on only 24 swings with just two errors. She also added two blocks. Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie recorded her 14th double-double of the year with 34 assists and 11 digs.
Graduate student defensive specialist Naina Ivanova served four aces and led FMU with 12 digs. Junior Gracie Davis added nine kills, while senior Lily Walton and graduate student Kayla Arthur chipped in five and four kills respectively.
Julie Ward led king (15-13, 10-7) with six kills and 10 digs.
FMU trailed only once in the entire match, that being at 1-0 in the third set.
In the opening set, the margin was only 20-19, when three consecutive Tornado errors helped push the Patriots toward the 25-point mark. Albright finished the set with a kill on an over-hit.
Francis Marion opened the second set with an 8-2 run, and in the final set after allowing the initial point to King, sprinted to an early 12-4 advantage.
Carson records 1,000th career assist in Coker loss
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University senior setter Ashley Carson recorded the 1,000th assist of her Coker career in the 3-1 Senior Day loss to Mars Hill on Saturday.
Mars Hill took the opening set 25-16, before the Cobras rallied to win the second set 25-22 to tie the match 1-1.
The teams played to a 5-5 tie in the second set, before Coker eventually jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the frame. Mars Hill would slightly close the gap in the set, as they would get back within two at 16-14. The Cobras held the lead until finishing off the set.
Mars Hill took the third set by a score of 25-19, before rallying in the fourth set to win 26-24 to take the match. In the fourth set, Carson became the seventh player in program history to record 1,000th career assists.
Emily Everton paced the Cobras with a match-high 19 kills, while Chelsey Blume (13), Naomi Earl-Reyes (11) and Taylor Hills (10) each also posted double-digit kills in the match.
Carson dished out a team-high 30 assists, while Rami Mullen also recorded 20. Makayla Harris led the effort with a career-high 27 digs in the match, while Carson had 22, Everton had 21 and Alex Williams had 14.
The Cobras hit the road on Wednesday to face Catawba in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is set for 7 p.m. from Salisbury, N.C., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.