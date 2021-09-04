LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Thompkins leads FMU runners to victory

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – Freshman Caroline Thompkins placed fourth to lead the Francis Marion University women’s cross country team to a first-place finish at the season-opening North Carolina Wesleyan XC Classic on Saturday.
Led by senior Christian England, the FMU men’s squad finished second in its competition.
Both Francis Marion squads will return to action on Sept. 11 at the Monarch Classic hosted by Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C.
Thompkins completed the 6,000-meter women‘s course in 27:55.45 in her first collegiate race. Senior Sarah Harris was the second FMU finisher as she placed sixth with a time of 29:07.95 and sophomore Annalena Griffin (29:26.60) followed her in seventh position.
Sophomore Molly Moss placed 12th with a time of 31:12.88, while sophomore Ina Marie Sullivan (31:36.35) was 13th and freshman Haizley Herndon (37:14.20) was 19th.
The Patriots tallied a 33 team score to defeat N.C. Wesleyan (43), Agnes Scott College (48) and Methodist (DNS).
England toured the 8,000-meter men’s course in 29:30.26 to finish fifth. He was immediately followed by sophomores Cullen Dore (29:41.64) and Pearson Mixon (29:50.57). Dore’s time was a personal-best.
Sophomore Logan Zeis placed ninth in a personal-best time of 30:56.82, while the other Patriot runners were freshman Y’zeqez Timmons (33:34.73) in 15th, freshman Tyson Jackson (35:31.24) in 18th and senior Anthony Melo (38:46.09) in 19th position.
Methodist edged the Patriots 20-42 to claim the men’s crown, while the host Bishops finished third.
FMU volleyball splits
DUE WEST, S.C. – Despite a fourth consecutive double-double by sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie, Francis Marion University fell to the University of West Georgia 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 in the Patriots’ final match at the Erskine College Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, FMU defeated Georgia College 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17.
The Patriots (1-3) will play in the Pacer Invitational hosted by USC Aiken next weekend. FMU will face Lander University on Friday at 11:30 a.m. and Augusta University at 4:30 p.m.
Gillespie registered 34 assists and 14 digs while directing the FMU offense. In the process, she surpassed 500 career assists in only her 16th match. Senior hitter Alyssa Hansen led Francis Marion with 10 kills, while senior middle blocker Iyanla Thigpen tallied eight kills and five blocks. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins added 19 digs.
In the earlier match, Thigpen led the Patriots with 16 kills and a .400 hitting percentage. Junior Gracie Davis added 10 kills to a balanced FMU attacked that also saw fifth-year senior Kayla Arthur post nine kills and three blocks, while seniors Lily Walton and Hansen both pounded down eight kills. Walton recorded a team-high four blocks.