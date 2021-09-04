LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Thompkins leads FMU runners to victory

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – Freshman Caroline Thompkins placed fourth to lead the Francis Marion University women’s cross country team to a first-place finish at the season-opening North Carolina Wesleyan XC Classic on Saturday.

Led by senior Christian England, the FMU men’s squad finished second in its competition.

Both Francis Marion squads will return to action on Sept. 11 at the Monarch Classic hosted by Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C.

Thompkins completed the 6,000-meter women‘s course in 27:55.45 in her first collegiate race. Senior Sarah Harris was the second FMU finisher as she placed sixth with a time of 29:07.95 and sophomore Annalena Griffin (29:26.60) followed her in seventh position.

Sophomore Molly Moss placed 12th with a time of 31:12.88, while sophomore Ina Marie Sullivan (31:36.35) was 13th and freshman Haizley Herndon (37:14.20) was 19th.

The Patriots tallied a 33 team score to defeat N.C. Wesleyan (43), Agnes Scott College (48) and Methodist (DNS).

England toured the 8,000-meter men’s course in 29:30.26 to finish fifth. He was immediately followed by sophomores Cullen Dore (29:41.64) and Pearson Mixon (29:50.57). Dore’s time was a personal-best.