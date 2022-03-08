LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Thompson leads FMU golfers on final day at USCA

AIKEN, S.C. – Senior McClure Thompson shot a final-round two-over-par 72 to lead Francis Marion University on Tuesday at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by USC Aiken.

The Patriots finished 14th in the team standings. The 54-hole event was played on the 6,617-yard par-70 Palmetto Golf Club course.

Francis Marion will return to action on March 21-22 at the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley event in Greenville, N.C.

The Patriots, 13th after Monday’s opening two rounds, shot a 296-team score on Tuesday to finish with a 54-hole tally of 888. Nationally ranked University of South Carolina easily captured the team title by 10 strokes over second-place University of Virginia.

McClure’s final round produced a tournament score of (75-72-72) 219 which tied the Little River native for 34th place in the players’ standings. Senior Grant Sellers led the FMU golfers over the two days as he tied for 27th with a 72-71-75−218 scorecard.