LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Thompson leads FMU golfers on final day at USCA

AIKEN, S.C. – Senior McClure Thompson shot a final-round two-over-par 72 to lead Francis Marion University on Tuesday at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by USC Aiken.
The Patriots finished 14th in the team standings. The 54-hole event was played on the 6,617-yard par-70 Palmetto Golf Club course.
Francis Marion will return to action on March 21-22 at the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley event in Greenville, N.C.
The Patriots, 13th after Monday’s opening two rounds, shot a 296-team score on Tuesday to finish with a 54-hole tally of 888. Nationally ranked University of South Carolina easily captured the team title by 10 strokes over second-place University of Virginia.
McClure’s final round produced a tournament score of (75-72-72) 219 which tied the Little River native for 34th place in the players’ standings. Senior Grant Sellers led the FMU golfers over the two days as he tied for 27th with a 72-71-75−218 scorecard.
Junior Mitchell Vance, the recent Southland Conference Golfer of the Month for February, finished in a tie for 45th position as he shot rounds of 76, 72, and 74 to finish at 222. Rounding out the Patriot line-up, fifth-year senior Michael Rials (82-76-75−233) and redshirt freshman Markus Skjelstad (78-81-79−238) placed 71st and 74th respectively.
South Carolina’s Ryan Hall earned medalist honors as he fired rounds of 64, 68, and 68 to finish at 10-under 200.
MONDAY
MEN'S TENNIS
Francis Marion 6
W.V. Wesleyan 1
FLORENCE – Adam Ernberg and Luis Lopez Sarasa claimed a hard-fought win at No. 3 doubles while Harri Lloyd-Evans served up the clinching victory at No. 2 singles in Francis Marion University's 6-1 win over West Virginia Wesleyan College on Monday in non-conference men’s tennis action.
Francis Marion ups its record to 6-2. The Patriots were to have played the University of Southern Indiana on Wednesday, but that match has been canceled because of the threat of rain. FMU will return to action on March 19 for its first-ever Conference Carolinas match, a 2 p.m. first serve at Chowan University.
After sophomores Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez quickly won 6-1 at the top doubles spot, Ernberg and Lopez Sarasa were victorious 7-5 at the No. 3 position to earn the doubles point for FMU. Freshmen Martin Barbera and Harri Lloyd-Evans later won the No. 2 doubles match by the same 7-5 margin.
Gonzalez upped the Francis Marion lead to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No.4 singles, while Day won 6-4, 6-2 at No.1 and Lloyd-Evans won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 at No.3 to clinch the match for the Patriots.
Two additional FMU wins later came at No.3 and No.5 singles with Barbera winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and sophomore David Bodson winning 6-2, 6-3 respectively.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Francis Marion 6
W.V. Wesleyan 1
FLORENCE – Sophomore Camryn Cassetori contributed the match-clinching singles point as Francis Marion University cruised past West Virginia Wesleyan College 6-1 on Monday in non-conference women’s tennis action.
Francis Marion (5-3) will host Erskine College on Saturday at 11 a.m. for its first-ever Conference Carolinas match.
The Patriots swept all three doubles matches in order with freshman Paige Wise and sophomore Hermon Mikael winning 6-0 at No. 1, sophomore Julie Martincova and freshman Kim Venghaus winning 6-2 at No. 2 and junior Gabriel Karatantcheva and Cassetori winning 7-5 at No. 3.
Singles victories by Martincova (6-1, 6-3) at No. 2, freshman Sophia Hansen (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 and Cassetori (6-1, 3-6, 6-2) at No. 4 gave FMU its needed four points.