LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Trinity's Zeigler wins 1st tournament at USC

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. – Former Trinity Collegiate School standout Gene Zeigler picked up his first career collegiate victory Tuesday as he earned medalist honors at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate hosted by Charleston Southern University.

Zeigler carded a three-day total of 214 (72-68-74) to finish at 2-under for the University of South Carolina. He beat out Middle Tennessee State's Owen Stamper by three strokes (+1) for the top spot.

Zeigler was in the lead following all three rounds in a dominant tournament outing for the former Titan, who had one top-20 on his collegiate resume prior to Tuesday's victory.

His efforts helped the Gamecocks earn a tie for fourth place (892) alongside Memphis. Mississippi State (879) took the overall team title followed by Florida Gulf Coast (882) and Campbell (891).

Francis Marion finished in 16th place. Carlos Garre and Grant Sellers shot final-round scores of 73 and 75 to pace the Patriots, who finished the tournament at 926.

Following Tuesday’s play, Garre moved up one position in the players’ standings to tie for 22nd with a 54-hole total of 224. Sellers, a graduate of McBee High School, finished tied for 65th position at 234.

The remainder of the Francis Marion lineup included Trinity's Pake June (82-75-79−236) tied for 74th, Aynor High's Braeden Barnett (81-74-84−239) tied for 83rd and Xavier Schwarz (86-80-78−244) in 94th place.

FMU will return to action on Feb. 20-21, 2023, when the Patriots host the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Tournament on Hilton Head Island.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

FMU tabbed for 4th in conference preseason poll

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team has been picked to finish fourth according to the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Francis Marion returns eight lettermen, including four starters, from last season’s 13-15 squad.

Led by interim coach Jake Zehnder, the Patriots open their season on Nov. 16 at local rival Coker University for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. FMU’s home opener will follow on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. against Voorhees University.

Leading the men’s returnees are senior guards Tionne Rollins (14.5 ppg, 3.3 apg) and Alex Cox (12.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg), sophomore swingman Nick Silva (12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg), and sophomore center Jonah Pierce (13.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg). Pierce was named the Conference Carolinas’ Freshman of the Year last season after ranking in the Top 7 in field goal percentage (61.7%), block shots (1.2 bpg), and rebounding.

Rollins, Cox, and Silva combined to make 37.1 percent of their three-point attempts during the 2021-22 campaign.

Senior 6-5 forward Bryce Beamer – a transfer from NCAA Division I Binghamton University – senior point guard Doug Alves and junior guard Darius Jones (both junior college transfers) head a list of seven newcomers.

The squad’s 2022-23 slate consists of 26 games, including 13 home contests and a 20-game conference slate.

UNC Pembroke is the preseason favorite to win the men’s championship. The Braves tallied 143 points and 11-of-13 first-place votes to edge Emmanuel College with 130 points and the remaining two first-place nods.

Barton College (101) was selected third followed by Francis Marion (96), Lees-McRae College (91), Belmont Abbey College (88), University of Mount Olive (84), Chowan University (71), Converse University (61), King University (55), Southern Wesleyan University (45), North Greenville University (33), and Erskine College (16).

The 2023 Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Championships will get underway on Feb. 26 and 27 at on-campus sites. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals are set for March 3, 4,and 5 at Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg.

MEN'S SOCCER

Four Patriots named to all-conference squad

FLORENCE – Four members of the Francis Marion University men’s soccer team have been selected to the 2022 Conference Carolinas All-Conference squad.

Earning first-team honors are graduate student forward Javier Bello and graduate student midfielder Alvaro Zamora. Garnering second-team recognition is senior defender Sebastian Garcia and picking up third-team honors is junior midfielder Kimo Lemke.

Zamora earns first-team All-Conference accolades for the fourth time in his career, while Bello was a second-team All-Conference pick in both 2021 and 2020. Garcia was a third-team choice last season.

Bello, Zamora, and Lemke were also previously named to the 2022 Academic All-Conference squad.

Bello, a native of Madrid, Spain, leads FMU in scoring with nine goals (fourth-best in the conference) and three assists, while Zamora (also from Madrid, Spain) has six goals and four assists. Two of his scores have been match-winners.

Garcia, a native of Asuncion, Paraguay, has played all but six minutes of the team’s 17 matches this season. He has helped the Patriots compiled a team goals against average of 1.06 – second-lowest in the conference – with six shutouts. Lemke of Hamburg, Germany, has started all 17 matches in the midfield and owns a pair of assists with 11 shots. FMU has scored 38 goals as a team this season.

The four have helped Francis Marion to a 7-5-5 mark this year and a second-place tie during the Conference Carolinas regular season.

Second-seeded FMU will face North Greenville University (9-5-3) in the semifinal round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Friday (Nov. 4) at 7 p.m. at the Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C.

Single-day admission to the tournament is $8. Tickets may be purchased at https://conferencecarolinas.com/sports/2020/7/12/GEN_0712200357.aspx No cash ticket sales will be available on site. All faculty, staff, and students at Conference Carolinas member institutions are admitted free with identification.