LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Tripleheader highlights FMU sports weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – Six Francis Marion University athletic teams will be in action over the next few days, highlighted by a home tripleheader Saturday.

The three home matches on Saturday will have the Patriot volleyball team hosting Barton College at 1 p.m. and the women’s and men’s soccer teams entertaining Southern Wesleyan University at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on Hartzler Field.

Admission to the volleyball match is free. Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex for the soccer matches is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with identification.

Both soccer matches will also highlight awareness of medical conditions within our society. The women’s team will be holding its Leukemia Awareness Match, while the men’s squad will be holding its Breast Cancer Awareness Match.

The Francis Marion men’s and women’s cross country teams will run in the Bulldog Stampede Meet hosted by Wingate University on Friday. The women’s race will start at 4:30 p.m., followed by the men’s event at 5:15 p.m.

The FMU golf team will participate in the Pinetree Intercollegiate Tournament in Kennesaw, Ga., on Monday and Tuesday. The field includes Belmont University, University of Tennessee Martin, Mercer University, Tennessee Tech, Georgia State University, Jacksonville State University, Western Kentucky University, University of New Orleans, Francis Marion, Bradley University, and host Kennesaw State University.

The 54-hole event will be played on the 7,108-yard, par 72 Pinetree Country Club course.

The volleyball squad will also be in action on Monday night at 6 p.m. hosting Southern Wesleyan in a rescheduled match that was postponed by Hurricane Ian. The Patriot men’s soccer team will also make up a postponed match on Monday at 7 p.m. at Belmont Abbey College.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Belmont Abbey 1

FMU 0

BELMONT, N.C. – Belmont Abbey College would be held scoreless in the first half, but a deep free kick in the second half would propel the Crusaders to a 1-0 Conference Carolinas win over Francis Marion University on Thursday in women's soccer action.

The Patriots will return home to host Southern Wesleyan University on Saturday at 5 p.m. on Hartzler Field for the Childhood Cancer/Leukemia Awareness Match.

The Crusaders outshot the Patriots 14-2, but Belmont Abbey College (6-6-2, 5-3-1) registered only three of those shots on goal.

FMU goalkeeper Makayla Willets ended with two saves in the match, with both of her stops coming in the first half.

BAC’s Lauryn Harding and Brianna Sroka split time in the net and ended the match with no saves, but a collective clean sheet.

FMU midfielder Ainara Eizaguirre and forward Le’Landra Jarvis registered a shot apiece in the match.

Belmont Abbey’s Sabrina Cunha would add the lone score off a 29-yard free kick that bent into the upper right corner of the net in the 68th minute.

The Crusaders edged the Patriots 3-2 in corner kicks.