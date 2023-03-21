GREENVILLE, N.C. – Seniors Mitchell Vance and Grant Sellers each finished in the top-5 to lead Francis Marion University during Tuesday's final round of the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley Men's Golf Tournament.

The Patriots finished second in the team standings.The result is the third top-3 finish for FMU this season.

East Carolina University sustained its second-round advantage to capture the team title. The Pirates finished with a 54-hole total of 882. Francis Marion carded a final-round 293 score to tie a season-best total of 884, while James Madison University (885), No. 22 in Division II Barton College (888), and Temple University (895) rounded out the Top-5.

Vance was the Patriots' top finisher in the players' standings as the Hartsville native secured second position with a 70-73-71−214 scorecard. It represented his best showing of the year, his third career top-5 finish, and sixth top-10 finish. Sellers shot a final-round 69 to record the McBee native's third top-5 showing of the year and fifth all-time with a 216 total.

FMU senior Carlos Garre tied for 24th place with a 76-75-74−225 scorecard, while junior Xavier Schwarz finished at 77-73-79−229 and tied for 46th place.

Freshmen and Florence native Pake June closed out tied 73rd with a 81-75-80−236 total, and sophomore Markus Skjelstad competed as an individual to finish tied 83rd with a 85-79-76−240 total.

Lucas Augustsson of East Carolina earned medalist honors as he finished at three-under-par 213.

Francis Marion will return to the links on March 26 and 27 for the Seahawk Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by UNC Wilmington in Wilmington, N.C.

Coker men tie for 7th

The Coker men's golf team rallied from way back Tuesday afternoon at the Golf Club at Cuscowilla to finish tied for 7th out of 15 teams in a stacked field at the Bobcat Invitational.

Senior Killian Ryan fired an even-par 70, sophomore Derek McGlaughlin and junior Jonathan Hallinger carded 71s and junior Caleb Tidd shot 73 to give the Cobras a 5-over team total of 285, which was the fifth-best score of the day. Coker finished day one tied for 13th after shooting a 17-over 297, which left the Cobras 20 shots back of North Georgia.

Playing one of the toughest courses in the Southeast, Georgia SouthWestern fired 4-under 276 Tuesday to win the team title. A.J. Ewart of Barry shot 65 to win medalist honors at 5-under.

Coker rattled in 14 birdies, hit 40-of-56 fairways, and 40-of-72 greens, converted 19-of-30 up and downs, and averaged 28.2 putts.

BASEBALL

Augusta 4

Francis Marion 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion University came up short with the tying run in scoring position as they dropped a narrow 4-3 thriller to Augusta University on Tuesday in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion (13-17) will return to Conference Carolinas play with a road trip on Friday when the Patriots visit Belmont Abbey College for a single game at 5 p.m. and a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Graduate student southpaw Luke Allain started on the rubber for FMU, pitching one inning, allowing one earned run and one hit while fanning two batters. Senior reliever Cory Poulsen threw 1 2/3 innings allowing no runs or hits and walked one. Senior righty Austin Moore tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing no runs, giving up one hit, and striking out two.

Sophomore hurler Tyler Reynolds (1-2) was tagged with the close loss, throwing 1 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs, four hits, and walking one.

Junior center fielder Zack Summerville led the Patriots at the plate with two hits, while four other Patriots secured a hit. Graduate student left fielder Tanner Wakefield, senior right fielder Will Hardee, and junior shortstop Blake Falor recorded one RBI apiece. Hardee’s RBI came off a solo home run, his second of the season.

Both squads scratched a run in the second inning starting with the Patriots. After sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau singled to center field and senior catcher Isaac Schuck was walked, FMU had two runners on with two outs. Falor stepped in and cracked himself a double to score Crepeau, but Schuck would be tagged out at the plate trying to score.

The Jaguars led with two runners on base after two walks and scored one off an RBI-groundout by Kyle Lodise to tie the score at 1-1. Hardee would power his solo homer in the third to reclaim the lead at 2-1.

Augusta’s Parker Ingram and Kyle LaRoche both recorded home runs in the seventh to punch the Jaguars in front 3-2. A Jordan Wilkie RBI-double extended the Jaguar lead to 4-2 in the eighth giving FMU one more chance at the dish.

A Summerville single and a walk for Crepeau gave Francis Marion two base runners with no outs. A Wakefield single to center field scored Summerville and put pinch-runner sophomore Caleb Oakley in scoring position as the margin shrunk to 4-3. However, the Jaguars recorded three consecutive outs to stop the Patriots’ late rally.

Sophomore southpaw Britt Kelly (1-5) grabbed the win for Augusta (12-13), while senior reliever Jasper Dubberly recorded his fourth save of the season.

MEN'S TENNIS

FMU 4

Barton 3

WILSON, N.C. – Sophomore Martin Barbera won in a tiebreaker to earn a three-set win at No. 2 singles that snapped a 3-3 deadlock and gave 44th-ranked Francis Marion University a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Barton College on Tuesday in Conference Carolinas men’s tennis action.

Francis Marion ups its overall record to 7-5 and remains unbeaten (2-0) in conference play, while the Bulldogs fall to 4-8 and 1-1. The Patriots will return home to will host a pair of conference matches this weekend on the Kassab Courts: Friday at 2 p.m. against Belmont Abbey College and Saturday at noon against Converse University.

Despite a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles by juniors Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez, Barton won the doubles point with victories at the other two doubles matches.

The Bulldogs claimed singles victories sandwiched around a 6-4, 6-1 win by Gonzalez at the No. 4 position to give Barton a 3-1 advantage.

Francis Marion then rallied to win the final three singles decisions to post the come-from-behind victory. Day started the comeback with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 win at the top spot and sophomore Luis Lopez Sarasa followed with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 decision at the No. 5 spot. Barbera then finished the match with a thrilling 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) win at the No. 2 position.

Both Barbera and Day improve to team-best 10-2 season marks in singles play.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Barton 4

FMU 3

WILSON, N.C. – Barton College claimed the doubles point in a tiebreaker and registered three singles wins to grab a narrow 4-3 victory over Francis Marion University on Tuesday in Conference Carolinas women’s tennis play.

Francis Marion (5-6, 0-2) will host a pair of conference matches this weekend on the Kassab Courts: Friday at 2 p.m. against Belmont Abbey College and Saturday at noon against Converse University.

Despite Patriot junior Julia Pinto and sophomore Sophia Hansen winning the No. 2 doubles match by a 6-4 decision, the Bulldogs (6-7, 2-0) registered the doubles point as they won in a tiebreaker at the No. 3 position.

FMU freshman Chelsea Seidewitz earned a quick 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles to knot the match at 1-1. However, Barton posted straight-sets wins at positions No.1, 5, and 4 to clinch the match.

The other two Francis Marion points came from junior Julie Martincova (7-5, 6-2) at No. 3 singles and Pinto (6-4, 3-6, 6-4) at No. 6.