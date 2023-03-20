GREENVILLE, N.C. – Senior Mitchell Vance is tied for the lead in the players’ standings and Francis Marion University is in second place as play was suspended by darkness late in Monday’s second round of the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley Men’s Golf Tournament.

The final few holes of the second round and the third and final round will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will be played at the Brook Valley Country Club course that measures 6,830 yards and is a par 72 layout.

Francis Marion registered a 299-team score during the opening round and stood in second place four shots behind Presbyterian College. While the Blue Hose fell back in the second round, FMU led for much of the second round before being overtaken by the host East Carolina Pirates.

With four players lacking from one to three holes of finishing, the Patriots stand three strokes behind ECU.

Vance fired an opening round 70 and was still at two-under-par with two holes left to play in the second round. The Hartsville native is tied with Max White of Gardner-Webb University, who did finish his second round.

Senior Grant Sellers is tied for 12th position with three holes left to play in his second round. He shot a first-round 76, but had battled back to two-over when play was stopped. His second round included an eagle on the par-5, 509-yard second hole.

Junior Xavier Schwarz shot a 77 on Monday morning and was two-over during his second round with one hole left to play, placing him in a tie for 32nd position. FMU senior Carlos Garre shot an opening-round 76 and followed that with a 75 in the afternoon to also tie for 32nd place.

Freshman Pake June posted an 81 during Monday’s morning round and was three-over with one hole left to play in the afternoon to tie for 64th position.

Patriot sophomore Marcus Skjelstad competed as an individual and registered rounds of 85 and 79 to tie for 90th place at 164.

Coker competes at Bobcat Invitational

EATONTON, Ga.- Coker headed to Eatonton to face three top-ten teams nationally ranked in Georgia Southwestern, Barry, and West Florida at the Bobcat Classic.

Coker shot 297 on the first day of the tournament as the team sat tied for 13th in the overall team standings.

Fred Tindale shot a 72 while Caleb Tidd finished the day with a 74. Killian Ryan shot a 75 followed by Jonathan Hallinger (76) and Derek McGlaughlin (81).

WOMEN'S GOLF

Coker competes at Surratt Invitational

MONROE, N.C .- Coker's women's golf team faced two nationally-ranked squad in Wingate and Lander University on Monday on the first day of the Surratt Invitational.

Kathleen Escobar led the Cobras shooting 81 followed by Daniella Gyoni who shot an 83. Mack Bailey finished the day with an 88 and Jenna Werle wrapped things up with a 95.