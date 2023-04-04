SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Senior Mitchell Vance shot an even-par 71 on Tuesday to help Francis Marion University post an 11th-place finish at the 34th-annual Wofford College Invitational Men’s Golf Tournament.

The 54-hole event was held on the par-71, 6,703-yard Country Club of Spartanburg course.

Francis Marion tallied a 289-team score during Tuesday’s final round and moved up two spots to 11th in the team standings with an 869 total.

Vance, a native of Hartsville, birdied four holes during his final round and finished in a tie for 50th position in the players’ standings with a 220 total.

Junior Xavier Schwarz led the Patriot golfers as he finished in a tie for 43rd-place after shooting a final-round 72 and finishing at 218. FMU freshman and Florence native Pake June carded a 74 on Tuesday and finished one shot behind Schwarz at 219 and tied for 47th position. Both Schwarz and June also registered four birdies during Tuesday’s final round.

Senior Grant Sellers shot 79 on Tuesday and tied for 56th at 221, while senior Carlos Garre shot 72 and tied for 71st with a 54-hole total of 225.

Chattanooga led at the end of all three rounds and captured the team title by an amazing 30 strokes over second-place University of South Florida.

Francis Marion will conclude its regular-season slate by playing in the 36-hole Classic City One Day Tournament, hosted by the University of Georgia on Sunday, April 16.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Coker's Werle earns SAC honor

ROCK HILL – Coker's Jenna Werle has been selected as the 2023 Wealth Enhancement Group Elite 23 Award winner for women's golf, presented by the South Atlantic Conference on Tuesday.

This award honors the student-athlete with the top cumulative grade-point average (based on a minimum of 48 credit hours) in each of the league's 23 team championship sports.

Werle, a senior from Cocoa, Fla., holds a 4.0 grade-point average while majoring in criminology.