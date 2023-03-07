AIKEN, S.C. – Senior Mitchell Vance equaled his career-best score of 67 in round one and followed with 68 in round two on Monday to lead the Francis Marion University golf team to an 8th-place standing after the opening day of the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by USC Aiken.

The University of South Carolina leads the team standings with a seven-under-par 281-272=553 scorecard. FMU registered team scores of 282 and 287 for a team score of 569.

Vance, a Hartsville native, is tied for third place in the players' standings with a 5-under 135 total.

FMU junior Xavier Schwarz (70-73=143) is tied for the 23rd position while senior and Reigning Southland Conference Men's Golfer of the Month Grant Sellers (73-71=144) is tied for 29th.

Florence native and freshman Pake June (72-75=147) is tied for 42nd while freshman Braeden Barnett (77-75=152) is 64th.

Tobias Jonsson of Mercer fired a 1-under 69 and a 5-under 65 on Monday to assume the top spot in the players' standings with a 134 total, while Cameron Huss of Wisconsin recorded a 4-under 66 and a 2-under 68 to stay tied for first place with Jonsson.

Coker opens Bearcat Golf Classic in 4th place

GREENWOOD - Coker headed to Greenwood to compete in a two-day invitational. The Cobras standsin fourth place out of 19 teams.

The team shot 284 − one point shy of being tied for second.

Killian Ryan led the Cobras as he finished his first round with an impressive 68 on the first round. Fred Tindale and Caleb Tidd shot 71 and 72 respectively while Max Barclay and Jonathan Hallinger rounded out the Cobras' five with a 73 and 75.

Derek McGlaughlin competed as an individual and had his best 36 holes as a Cobra, carding 72-74=146.