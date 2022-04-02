LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Wakefield helps FMU baseball reach 20 wins with sweep of SWU

CENTRAL, S.C. – Graduate student Tanner Wakefield racked up eight hits in Saturday’s Conference Carolinas baseball doubleheader to help lead Francis Marion University past Southern Wesleyan University 16-4 in game one and 19-5 in game two.

The Patriots have scored double-figure runs in six of their last seven conference games.

Francis Marion, now 20-12 overall and 10-8 in conference play, will play host to the defending national champions and currently second-ranked Wingate University on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

Senior third baseman Todd Mattox was walked twice in the first game and hit by a pitch in the second game (in addition to three hits) to extend his streak of safely reaching base to 75 games dating back to the 2020 season. He is only 13 games shy of the NCAA Division II record.

In game one, Wakefield’s four hits included two doubles, a home run, and three runs batted in to lead the Patriots. Senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Junior second baseman Naphis Llanos also helped out with three hits in six trips to the plate, while adding a double and two RBI.

Freshman right-hander Robbie Jordan (5-2) started on the mound and picked up the win for Francis Marion in game one. The Florence native went four innings and gave up four runs, all earned, on seven hits with walk and two strikeouts.

Senior righty Daniel Twitty tossed three scoreless innings while allowing only three hits to earn his first save of 2022 and second as a Patriot.

In game two, Wakefield and senior designated hitter Darius Nobles each racked up four hits to help lead the Patriots. In addition to Nobles’ four hits, he had a double and two RBI, while Wakefield added a double and three RBI. These were Wakefield’s second and third four-hit games in eight days.

Llanos chipped in two hits in four trips to the plate, including the second home run of his Patriot career, three walks, and two RBI.

Senior centerfielder Bill Hanna and graduate student left fielder Lex Tuten each added five hits and three RBI on the day.

− FMU Athletics

MEN'S TENNIS

FMU 7

King 0

FLORENCE – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis team, ranked 33rd nationally in the latest rankings, swept to its 10th consecutive win on Saturday with a 7-0 blanking of King University (Tenn.) in Conference Carolinas action.

FMU improves to 10-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play, and remains one of only two squads still unbeaten in the conference. Francis Marion will play at Belmont Abbey College, the other unbeaten squad, on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The 10-match winning streak is the longest for the Patriot program since the 2006 squad posted 15 consecutive victories.

− FMU Athletics

WOMEN'S TENNIS

FMU 7

King 0

FLORENCE – For the second time in less than 24 hours, sophomore Camryn Cassetori registered the match-clinching singles win as Francis Marion University blanked King University (Tenn.) 7-0 on Saturday in Conference Carolinas women’s tennis play.

FMU remains unbeaten in conference action at 5-0 and is 10-3 overall. The Patriots will play at Belmont Abbey College on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Buoyed by default wins at the bottom two singles positions that upped the margin to 3-0, Cassetori clinched the team’s ninth straight win by claiming a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles.

− FMU Athletics

MEN'S LACROSSE

Coker 13

Mars Hill 11

MARS HILL, N.C. - Coker University men's lacrosse was able to grind out a South Atlantic Conference win over Mars Hill on the road on Saturday by a score of 13-11.

Justin Beighey led the Cobras with five goals, while Will Habel also recorded a hat trick in the win.

The Cobras return to action on April 9 at Tusculum for a 4 p.m. match.

− Coker Athletics

ESPORTS

Fort Scott 2

Coker 0

HARTSVILLE - Coker University ESports lost its mid-season invitational match to Fort Scott Community College by a score of 2-0 on Saturday.

The home team Fort Scott won the first game 13-4 on the map of their choice Fracture and won the second game on the map of Split 13-4 chosen by the visiting Cobras.

− Coker Athletics

LATE FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

FDTC 9-3

Fayetteville Tech 6-2

FLORENCE − The Florence-Darlington Technical College softball team evened its overall and Region 10 record with a doubleheader sweep of Fayetteville Technical Community College on Friday.

Olivia Tucker had a strong outing on the mound in the opener for the Stingers while Heidi Anderson and Kylie Johnson were among the names that had big days at the plate.

In Game 2, Lillie Baumbach drove in two of the three FDTC runs.

− From staff reports