LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Walton leads FMU volleyball past Mountain Lions

In Friday’s women’s match, the Bobcats won all three doubles contests to take a 1-0 advantage.

FMU freshman Viktoria Leth knotted the match with a quick 6-4, 6-2 victory at No.2 singles. Georgia College clinched the match with singles wins at No. 3, No. 1, and No. 5.

Freshman Nargiza Yakhyaeva accounted for the other Patriot point with a sweeping 6-0, 6-0 win at the No.6 spot. The Patriots end their season with a 4-11 record.

Leth concluded a very successful freshman campaign with a 12-2 singles mark, including six wins in the tough PBC.

SOFTBALL

Catawba sweeps Coker

SALISBURY, N.C.- The Coker University softball team fell at Catawba in its South Atlantic Conference doubleheader on Friday, losing game one 6-3 and game two 2-1 in eight innings.