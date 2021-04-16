LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Walton leads FMU volleyball past Mountain Lions

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. – Junior middlebocker Lily Walton pounded out 12 kills and tallied three blocks to lead Francis Marion University to a three-set sweep (25-20, 25-20, 25-23) of Young Harris College on Friday in Peach Belt Conference volleyball play.
Francis Marion improves to 4-9 both overall and in conference action. The Patriots will conclude their COVID-delayed season on Saturday with a 3 p.m. match at Lander University.
Walton registered her kill total with a .391 hitting percentage. Junior Alyssa Hansen record her second consecutive double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs, while both senior Kayla Arthur and sophomore Brittany Sehnke, a former Wilson High standout, added six kills.
FMU setter Kaylee Gillespie posted her third straight double-double and fifth of her freshman campaign with 30 assists and 11 digs. Junior libero Alexis Watts dug up 14 balls and freshman Keely McLain had a career-high 12 digs.
Hailey Hart led the Mountain Lions with 11 kills and Alex Boydstone handed out 24 assists.
The Patriots took the lead for good in the opening set by snapping a 9-9 tie. Arthur closed out the set with a kill. In identical fashion, Francis Marion took the lead for good in set No.2 by breaking a 9-9 deadlock. Sehnke recorded the clinching kill off a set from Gillespie.
FMU raced to an 11-3 advantage in the third set, and later led 15-9. Young Harris rallied to take an 18-16 lead and later maintained a 22-20 margin. The Patriots then ended the match by scoring the final four points: a Walton kill, a Gillespie service ace, another Walton kill, and a Mountain Lion attacking error.
TENNIS
Patriot squads fall to Bobcats
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams concluded their 2021 seasons with 6-1 and 5-2 losses at Georgia College on Friday.
The Patriot men (2-12) pushed the Bobcats to the brink in the doubles competition. Graduate student Mauricio Guerrero and senior William Anth-Forsberg earned a 7-5 win at the No.1 position to even doubles play at 1-1. However, the Bobcats claimed a 7-5 victory at the No. 3 spot to earn the doubles point.
Anth-Forsberg quickly evened the match with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles. The Bobcats responded with wins at the other five singles spots, although FMU freshman Joshua Schaefer forced a third-set tie-breaker, losing 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-2).
Guerrero ends his Patriot career with 25 singles wins and 34 doubles victories, while Anth-Forsberg registered 19 singles wins and 29 doubles victories.
In Friday’s women’s match, the Bobcats won all three doubles contests to take a 1-0 advantage.
FMU freshman Viktoria Leth knotted the match with a quick 6-4, 6-2 victory at No.2 singles. Georgia College clinched the match with singles wins at No. 3, No. 1, and No. 5.
Freshman Nargiza Yakhyaeva accounted for the other Patriot point with a sweeping 6-0, 6-0 win at the No.6 spot. The Patriots end their season with a 4-11 record.
Leth concluded a very successful freshman campaign with a 12-2 singles mark, including six wins in the tough PBC.
SOFTBALL
Catawba sweeps Coker
SALISBURY, N.C.- The Coker University softball team fell at Catawba in its South Atlantic Conference doubleheader on Friday, losing game one 6-3 and game two 2-1 in eight innings.
In the opener, Chloe Pelham slammed a two-out solo shot to center field to start the scoring in the first, before Catawba scored two runs to take the 2-1 lead in the home half. Jessica McWhorter hit a two-out double to left field that scored Madison King and Ava Jay to give the Cobras the 3-2 lead in the top of the second, before the Indians would register two more runs to make it a 4-3 game.
After three scoreless innings for both teams, Catawba would notch two more runs to bring the game to its final score.
Jay led with two hits while McWhorter finished with two RBI. Hannah Fisher registered a leading four strikeouts while Isabelle Mullen (3-2) notched two.
The second game remained scoreless until the sixth inning when Catawba scored on the double to center field by Gracie Gibson. Mikayla Cuthbertson would knot things up with an RBI single to shortstop to score Jay for the 1-1 tie. The Indians would scratch across the winning run in the eighth to bring the game to its final score.
Six different Cobras notched one hit apiece, while Jordyn Goodman (6-4) registered one strikeout in a complete game effort.
The Cobras wrap up the regular season at Mars Hill on Sunday with first pitch set for 1 p.m. Video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.