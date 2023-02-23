FLORENCE, S.C. – Impending weather has forced some changes to the busy sports weekend for Francis Marion University.

The FMU baseball team (6-5, 3-0) will host the defending national champion and currently top-ranked North Greenville University Crusaders (11-0, 3-0) for a three-game Conference Carolinas series. Weather has shifted the series to a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday and a single game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex.

The Swamp Fox Sizzler Softball Tournament hosted by Francis Marion has been pushed back a day. The event will now take place Sunday (game times 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.) and Monday (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m.) at the FMU Softball Stadium.

Daily admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free with identification.

On Sunday, the 10-2 Patriot softball team will face West Liberty University (1-7) at 11 a.m. and Bloomsburg University (0-0) at 3 p.m. On Monday, FMU will face Bloomsburg at 1:30 p.m. and West Liberty at 4 p.m.

The Francis Marion men’s and women’s tennis team will play at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Sunday at 1 p.m. Those matches were originally set for Saturday, but were also affected by weather.

The FMU men's basketball team will open play in the Conference Carolinas Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company Tournament on Sunday evening. The seventh-seeded Patriots (13-13) will face 10th-seeded King University (7-21) at 5 p.m. in the Weisiger Center/Tom and Tracy Hannah Gym on the campus of Converse University in Spartanburg. The winner of Sunday’s contest will advance to face the host Valkyries (14-14) on Monday (Feb. 27) at 7 p.m. in the second round.

The Patriot women’s basketball team (20-6) secured the second seed in the women’s tournament and received a double-bye into the semifinal to be held Saturday, March 4, at Wofford College in Spartanburg. FMU will play in the second semifinal at 2:45 p.m.

Four Patriot cagers earn academic honors

FLORENCE – Two members of both the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams were named to the College Sports Communicators 2022-23 Academic All-District Teams that were released this week.

Those garnering this prestigious honor were sophomore guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. and junior forward Yohan-Steve Yebga of the Patriot men’s team and junior guard MiLeia Owens and junior center Lauryn Taylor of the women’s squad.

Selected by CSC, the All-District Team recognizes the area's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with the Academic All-America honorees to be announced in mid-March.

SaintCyr Jr., a native of Miami, Fla., owns a 3.913 grade point average as an accounting major. Yebga hails from Paris, France, and is majoring in political science with a 3.772 GPA.

Owens, a native of Charlotte, N.C., has a 3.577 GPA as an accounting major, while Taylor is majoring in psychology with a 3.5 GPA. Taylor, a native of Blythewood, is a candidate for the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year on the court as well.

Both Francis Marion teams have concluded their regular seasons and are preparing for the upcoming Conference Carolinas Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company Tournaments.

The Division II CSC Academic All-America program is partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II Academic All-America® program.

SaintCyr Jr. is a product of Miami Preparatory School, while Yebga graduated from Lycee Auguste Renoir, Owens from Providence Day School, and Taylor from Spring Valley High School.