LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Willets posts career day as FMU women's soccer falls to Flagler

The next Saints’ goal came just 39 seconds into the second half. Freshman forward Jess Leach received a ball from Habeeb and weaved through a pair of Patriot defenders before sending a shot to the top of the net, just out of Willets’ reach. This marked Habeeb’s second assist on the day.

An FMU foul in the box in the 69th minute allowed senior forward Maria Castorino-Mujica the opportunity to add to the Saints lead via a penalty kick. Willets guessed correctly, but Castorino-Mujica’s ball was just out of her reach.

Coker wrestling falls to Mount Olive

P.J. Wunderlich started things off with a 9-4 decision over Dylan Wilman at 149 pounds, before Mount Olive picked up an overtime win at 157 pounds to tie the match at 3-3. Corey Christie would pin Dimitri Naimi in 2:30 to put the Cobras ahead 9-3 at 165 pounds, before back-to-back Mount Olive wins put the Trojans ahead 13-9 headed to 197 pounds. Corey Perkins-Willett would win by fall over Jonathan Clack in 2:57 to put the Cobras up 15-13, before the Trojans would get a win by fall at 285 to go back on top 19-15. Mount Olive would get wins at 125 pounds and 133 pounds, before Zachary Van Alst would pick up a 13-4 major decision over Seth Thomas to close out the match.