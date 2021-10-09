LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Zamora’s PK helps Patriots stay unbeaten in conference play

“Even though the scoreboard may not reveal how great we played, I thought these guys played very well against a tough opponent,” said FMU coach Luis Rincon. “Coming out victorious against these in-conference teams really helps us down the line with only eight to ten games left.”

The scoreless first half featured only five combined shots. The only two on target came off the feet of Zamora and Pollard only one minute apart, but Garvilla made both stops in the 34th and 35th minutes respectively.

A good build-up in the third minute of the second stanza nearly netted the Patriots a goal. Pollard played a ball to senior Jafet Santiago who followed with a powerful cross through the 6-yard box, but Garvilla snagged it before another Patriot could take advantage. Pollard found the head of Bernaola with a well-placed corner kick at 62:25, but again Garvilla was up to the task.

Following Zamora’s game-winning tally, Lees-McRae did produce two off target shots in an attempt to tie the score, the most dangerous being a free kick from 21 yards out by Fletcher Dyson that sailed wide left in the 86th minute.

Lees-McRae blanks FMU women