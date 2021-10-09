LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Zamora’s PK helps Patriots stay unbeaten in conference play

FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior forward Alvaro Zamora scored his fourth goal of the season in the 65th minute helping Francis Marion University to a 1-0 win against Lees-McRae College on Saturday afternoon in men’s soccer action on Hartzler Field.
The Patriots (6-4-1, 5-0-0) return to action on the road at Chowan University on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Zamora’s goal came on a penalty kick at 64:10 after a cross from junior forward Javier Bello to freshmen forward Nick Huenig in the 6-yard box was touched by the arm of a Bobcat defender. Although Lees-McRae goalkeeper Joshua Garvilla guessed the right direction, Zamora’s strong offering found the right-side netting.
The Patriots played great defense as they held Lees-McRae to only five shots, all of which were off-target. FMU totaled 15 shots with Zamora registering four, while seniors Sam Pollard, Oliver Peters, and Mauricio Castorino and junior Javier Bello each had two attempts. Graduate student defender Oier Bernaola and sophomore midfielder Matias Morales both registered a shot as well.
The Patriots compiled 13 corner kicks to the Bobcats’ one.
Sophomore goalkeeper Ricardo Rossi and the Patriots have won four matches in a row and stay undefeated alongside Mount Olive in the Conference Carolinas standings. Rossi has posted three clean sheets in the four-match winning streak, although he was not forced to make a save on Saturday.
“Even though the scoreboard may not reveal how great we played, I thought these guys played very well against a tough opponent,” said FMU coach Luis Rincon. “Coming out victorious against these in-conference teams really helps us down the line with only eight to ten games left.”
The scoreless first half featured only five combined shots. The only two on target came off the feet of Zamora and Pollard only one minute apart, but Garvilla made both stops in the 34th and 35th minutes respectively.
A good build-up in the third minute of the second stanza nearly netted the Patriots a goal. Pollard played a ball to senior Jafet Santiago who followed with a powerful cross through the 6-yard box, but Garvilla snagged it before another Patriot could take advantage. Pollard found the head of Bernaola with a well-placed corner kick at 62:25, but again Garvilla was up to the task.
Following Zamora’s game-winning tally, Lees-McRae did produce two off target shots in an attempt to tie the score, the most dangerous being a free kick from 21 yards out by Fletcher Dyson that sailed wide left in the 86th minute.
Lees-McRae blanks FMU women
FLORENCE, S.C. – A Francis Marion University side that included six freshmen in the starting line-up put a game effort, but Lees-McRae College scored a goal midway through each half to claim a 2-0 Conference Carolinas win on Saturday in women’s soccer action.
Francis Marion (2-9-0, 2-4-0) will host conference-leading and local rival UNC Pembroke in the latest episode of the Battle for I-95 on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
Francis Marion and Lees-McRae each registered 13 shots, while the Bobcats held a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks.
FMU junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets recorded six saves, while Bobcat sophomore Mallory Roughton tallied four saves.
Willets made a sprawling save on a strong header by Gwen O’Brien in the ninth minute to keep the contest scoreless. Less than a minute later, Lees-McRae’s Alexa Todd chipped a shot over a hard-charging Willets, but senior defender Anna Capra was there to clear the ball over the end line before it entered the net. Willets would post another stop in the 27th minute.
The Bobcats scored on a 13-yard shot by Taylor Barrineau at the 30:32 mark. Just two minutes later, FMU graduate student Dayle McEwen nearly came up with an equalizing score, but her header off a cross from senior Faith Allen sailed over the crossbar.
McEwen again looked to even things up, but her strong shot from the top of the penalty area was corralled by Roughton in the 36th minute. A header by McEwen off a long throw-in by Allen forced Roughton to again come up with a stop with 2:19 remaining in the half.
Only 4:42 into the second stanza, McEwen nodded a header toward goal that glanced off the crossbar. The Collinsville, Ill., native led Francis Marion with seven shots.