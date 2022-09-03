LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Zeis, Thompkins pace Patriots at Carolina Challenge

CAMDEN, S.C. – Logan Zeis and Caroline Thompkins led the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s cross country teams as the Patriots competed in the season-opening Carolina Challenge Meet on Saturday morning in Camden.

The FMU men placed sixth, while the Patriot women did not register a team score as an injury left them with only four finishers.

Zeis completed the 5,000-meter course in 18:24.12 and finished 17th overall. Florence native Tyson Jackson was the next FMU finisher, as he placed 30th in a time of 19:45.81. Running in his first collegiate race, Zachary Patrick finished 32nd with a time of 19:55.47, while newcomers Holden Starr was 33rd (20:01.42) and Michael James was 48th (25:02.34).

Thompkins placed 47th in the 5,000-meter women’s event as she registered a time of 24:59.53. The other Francis Marion runners were Annalena Griffin in 50th position with a time of 25:14.22, Florence native MacKinley Perry in 51st place (25:17.44), and Briggs Kelly in 57th (28:32.23).

SCAD Savannah won the men’s team title, while the host University of South Carolina captured the women’s team championship.

Hallis, Ingram pace Coker squads at Fleet Feet Invite

SALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker University men's cross country team opened its 2022 season at the Fleet Feet XC Invite on Saturday.

Nick Hallis paced the Cobras in the 8K race with a time of 32:16.5, while Josh Zeigler finished in 33:03.5. Zachary Naun was Coker's next finisher in 39:04.7, while Austin Bates crossed the line in 42:22.5 and Dylan Lloyd finished in 47:43.4.

Destiny Ingram led the Cobra women finishing in 22:26.4, while Catherine Cann crossed the line in 24:00.6. Kai Marques came across the line in 25:21.7, while Taylor Marotta finished in 26:02.8 and Stephani Forrester also crossed the line in 32:19.4.

The Cobras are back on the course on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Queen City Invite hosted by Queens University of Charlotte. The races begin at 3:30 p.m.