FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University women’s tennis team lost to 25th-ranked and unbeaten Newberry College 4-0 in the semifinals, but recovered to defeat local-rival Coker College 4-1 in the third-place match, all on Saturday (Feb. 4) at the annual City of Florence Invitational Tournament.

The next match for Francis Marion (2-1) will be at Augusta University on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a 1 p.m. first serve.

The match against Newberry was started in the cold before noon, and in an effort to get all matches in, they played the singles competition first. For the afternoon contests, the sides returned to the normal routine of playing doubles first and then singles.

Newberry claimed straight-set wins at singles spots No.1, No.2, No.5, and No.6 to earn the right to advance to the championship match.

In the doubles competition that opened the third-place contest, FMU freshman Chelsea Seidewitz and junior Julie Martincova won at the top spot by a 6-2 decision, only to see Coker (1-2) come out victorious 6-4 at the No.3 position. FMU senior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Kim Venghaus then earned a 7-5 victory at the No.2 spot to hand Francis Marion the doubles point and a 1-0 lead.

The Cobras evened the match with a straight-set win at No.1 singles, but the Patriots closed out the match with victories by sophomore Sophia Hansen (6-4, 6-2) at No.4, junior Camryn Cassetori (7-5, 7-5) at No. 6, and Seidewitz (6-3, 1-6, 6-1) at No.2.

The two remaining singles matches were both in a third set when play stopped.

LATE SATURDAY

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Belmont Abbey 107

FMU 68

BELMONT, N.C. -- Francis Marion fell a step behind in tournament positioning as a result.

Francis Marion drops to 13-8 overall and 10-6 in conference play, while the Crusaders improve to 14-8 and 11-5 and earn a split of the season series. FMU will conclude its three-game road trip with a visit to Tigerville to face North Greenville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Senior guard Doug Alves led the Patriots with 12 points, while forward Bryce Beamer scored 11 points, and senior Alex Cox nine.

SOFTBALL

GAME 2

FMU 9

USC Aiken 0

AIKEN -- Five Patriots recorded multiple hits: Makayla Cuthbertson, former Hartsville star Taylor Watford, Megan Matsil, Savana Rosson, and Madalyn White. Taylor was 4 for 4, and Rosson had three hits.

Freshman right-hander Jenna Walling tossed six scoreless frames with six strikeouts, while allowing only four hits.

FMU grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second when Matsil laced an RBI double and later two runs scored on a throwing error. The margin was doubled to 7-0 in the third after Rosson hit an RBI single and Watford smacked a two-run homer to left.

Cuthbertson doubled in the fourth and later scored on a run-scoring ground out by Karacson to up the margin to 7-0. Watford’s second two-run homer accounted for the final tallies in the seventh.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

FMU 4

Coker 1

FLORENCE -- Singles wins were recorded by the Patriots' Camryn Cassetori, Sophia Hansen and Chelsea Seidewitz. Coker's Jessica Binzari won her match.

The first doubles win that clinched the match belonged to FMU's Seidewitz and Julie Martincova.

BASEBALL

Gulf Coast 6

FDTC 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Javier Crespo hit an RBI single, and Anderson Fulk hit a sacrifice fly.