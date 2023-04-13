FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion senior Gabriel Karatantcheva has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week of April 3-9.

Karatantcheva, a native of Sofia, Bulgaria, went 3-0 at No.1 singles and 2-1 at No.2 doubles last week.

She earned singles wins against opponents from Chowan University (6-1, 6-2), Lees-McRae College (6-4, 6-4), and King University (6-0, 6-2), while registering doubles victories with partner Kim Venghaus against Chowan (6-2) and Lees-McRae (6-4). The lone blemish on her week’s work was a 6-4 doubles loss against King.

She owns a 10-7 season mark in singles and a 6-8 doubles record.

An All-Conference performer on the court last season, she is a three-time Academic All-Conference selection. During her four seasons, she has recorded 34 singles wins and 27 doubles victories.

The 8-10 Patriots will close out their regular-season slate this weekend with road matches at Emmanuel College (Ga.) on Friday at 1 p.m. and at North Greenville University on Saturday at 11 a.m. The conference tournament will be played Apr. 21-23 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd/Florence Tennis Center.

Karatantcheva is a graduate of Manatee High School in Bradenton, Fla., and is an economics and political science double major.

This is the second time in 2023 that a Patriot has earned the women’s tennis Player of the Week award, as freshman Chelsea Seidewitz garnered the honor for the opening week of the 2023 season.

BASEBALL

Patriots sign

pitcher Elms

FMU Baseball signs in-state hurler for 2024 season

FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University baseball head coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of 6-3 right-handed pitcher Braxton Elms IV of Fort Lawn, S.C., to attend FMU in the fall and play for the Patriots in 2024.

Elms IV is currently a redshirt sophomore at Florence Darlington Technical College, where he plays for coach Preston McDonald.

This season with the Stingers, he has appeared in nine games and posted a 4-0 mark with a 1.96 earned run average and 11 strikeouts in 18.1 innings of work.

As a freshman, Elms IV tossed 16 innings in 11 appearances, recording a 2-0 record with a 5.63 ERA and 14 strikeouts as the Stingers posted a 46-8 mark and advanced to the NJCAA World Series.

Elms IV is a 2020 graduate of Lewisville High School, where he played for coaches Billy Keels and Blake Barron (an FMU graduate and a former Patriot player). His father, Buddy Elms, played for Inabinet in high school at Indian Land High School.

"Braxton knows how to pitch well consistently and pounds the zone with a three-pitch mix, including a really good changeup,” said Inabinet. “He will throw for us out of the bullpen and will be a great addition to our pitching staff."

Francis Marion, a member of the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas, is currently 22-19 overall, with a nine-game winning streak, and the Patriots are fifth in the league standings at 13-10.