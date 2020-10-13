LOCAL COLLEGES: Coker ESports drops pair of matches

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The Coker University ESports team faced off against Lebanon Valley College in the Hearthstone Open Division and Southeastern University in the NACE Overwatch Championship on Monday.

Coker brought Libram Paladin, Face Hunter, and Agro Demon Hunter in the match. Lebanon Valley brought Control Priest, Agro Demon Hunter, and Bomb Warrior. The first match started with Coker's Libram paladin and Lebanon's Agro Demon Hunter. Coker was able to match the pace with Lebanon and as the game went on Coker's minions were able to stick on the board leading to a game one win.

The second game was a Demon Hunter mirror, and this time Lebanon Valley was able to outpace the Cobras to win game two. Game three was Lebanon's Control Priest versus Coker's Face Hunter. Coker was able to get Lebanon Valley to three HP, but Lebanon was able to stabilize the board and heal up to win game three. Game four was Coker's Face Hunter versus Lebanon's Bomb Warrior. Coker was never able to get the momentum on their side, and Lebanon was able to pressure Coker enough to get an early game four to win the match 3-1.