LOCAL COLLEGES: Coker ESports drops pair of matches

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The Coker University ESports team faced off against Lebanon Valley College in the Hearthstone Open Division and Southeastern University in the NACE Overwatch Championship on Monday.
Coker brought Libram Paladin, Face Hunter, and Agro Demon Hunter in the match. Lebanon Valley brought Control Priest, Agro Demon Hunter, and Bomb Warrior. The first match started with Coker's Libram paladin and Lebanon's Agro Demon Hunter. Coker was able to match the pace with Lebanon and as the game went on Coker's minions were able to stick on the board leading to a game one win.
The second game was a Demon Hunter mirror, and this time Lebanon Valley was able to outpace the Cobras to win game two. Game three was Lebanon's Control Priest versus Coker's Face Hunter. Coker was able to get Lebanon Valley to three HP, but Lebanon was able to stabilize the board and heal up to win game three. Game four was Coker's Face Hunter versus Lebanon's Bomb Warrior. Coker was never able to get the momentum on their side, and Lebanon was able to pressure Coker enough to get an early game four to win the match 3-1.
Later on in the evening, Coker faced off against Southeastern University in the NACE Championship. The first map was Lijiang Tower, and Southeastern started off strong by winning the map 2-0. The second map was Junkertown, and Southeastern was able to start off by pushing the payload to the final checkpoint. It was then up to Coker to match, but they were stopped just short of the first checkpoint.
The third map was King's Row, and Southeastern was again able to push through the entirety of the map and forced Coker to do the same. As time was running out for Coker, Madison Schmidt was able to make a heroic play on Pharah to push the cart to the second checkpoint and keep the Cobra's hopes alive. Coker was then less than a meter away from capping the final checkpoint but were stopped short giving the match win to Southeastern 3-0.
Sellers leads Patriots after first round of The Intercollegiate at The Grove
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Junior Grant Sellers of McBee led the Patriots with a 1-under-par 71 on Monday during the opening round of The Intercollegiate at The Grove hosted by Middle Tennessee State University.
Sellers was tied for 10th place in the players’ standings after round one while Francis Marion University sat in ninth place in the team standings.
Monday’s action was the first for the Patriots during the 2020-21 season.
Coastal Carolina and MTSU were atop the team leaderboard with rounds of 4-under, 284. They were followed by Louisiana Monroe at 2-under, 286, and Mercer at 1-under, 287. Appalachian State and Southern Mississippi round out the Top-5 tied at even-par, 288.
Senior John Burghardt and Sophomore Casper Kennedy were next among Patriot golfers with rounds of 1-over-par 73. Sophomore Mitchell Vance of Hartsville is tied for 45th after firing a round of 75, while junior Grainger Howle (77, +5) of Darlington is tied for 65th place. Junior McClure Thompson rounded out the Patriots with a 10-over par, 82, which put him tied for 80th.
Sellers led the Patriots with five birdies, four of which came on the back nine where he fired a 2-under, 34. Kennedy would lead the squad with 13-pars. He started off strong, birding the first hole and getting to 2-under shortly after before eventually falling to 1-over on the day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!